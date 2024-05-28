© Hani Alshaer/Anadolu/Getty Images

Washington reportedly wants to maintain influence in the enclave through a "civilian adviser" to new regional security forces.The US wants a "prominent" role in Gaza after Israel's military operation in the Palestinian enclave ends, Politico has reported. Washington expects a joint Palestinian-Arab force of several thousand troops to take charge of security in Gaza after the current conflict.On Thursday, Politico reported details of discussions within the administration of US President Joe Biden about what a post-war settlement should look like, citing four officials and a leaked document from the Department of State.American forces, however, would "never enter Gaza itself" in order to avoid the impression that Washington was "dictating the future of the territory."according to the outlet.The timeline for the implementation of Washington's plans are unclear, according to a US intelligence assessment described by Politico earlier this week. The document saida source in the intelligence community told Politico.The Pentagon's widely reported efforts to deliver humanitarian aid via a floating pier have been undermined by logistical and security issues. No food reached starving Palestinians between last Friday and Tuesday of this week, spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters, blaming the delay on local NGOs that were tasked with distributing the aid.a prominent provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, after Israel accused some of its employees of involvement in the October 7 attack. Last month, the UN said it had closed or suspended its probes into the allegations because Israel had failed to provide any evidence substantiating its claims.