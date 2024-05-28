© Getty Images / NurPhoto

According to the prime minister, there are "alarming similarities" between the emotionally charged media publications and statements by Western politicians regarding the Ukraine conflict and the atmosphere preceding the First and Second World Wars.

Someone tell me why instead of isolating this conflict - because it is a war between two Slavic peoples, despite all the arguments on the side of Ukraine - we choose to jump into this war?

Hungary is reassessing its role within the bloc as it has no wish to take part in a conflict against Moscow, the PM has saidSpeaking on local Kossuth Radio,"Hungary's position must be redefined, our lawyers and officials are working on ways to allow Hungary to continue to exist as a NATO member without participating in NATO activities outside the bloc's territory. We need to create a new approach, a new definition for our position as a pro-peace force within NATO," Orban said.Orban said, adding that there are working groups within NATO that are assessing the best ways for the bloc to further boost its participation in the conflict.He warned that the end result of these actions could be a direct conflict between the EU, NATO, and Russia - a "grim prospect," as the conflict would involve nuclear powers.Commenting on Western claims that Russia could attack Europe if it defeats Ukraine, Orban said the chances of this happening are extremely slim, and these warnings only serve as an excuse to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict.Hungary has opposed NATO funding and arming of Ukraine from the outset of the conflict in February 2022. The country has not sent any weapons to Kiev, and has not allowed its territory to be used for their delivery, despite pressure from both Brussels and Washington.