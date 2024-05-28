Local media report that the damage caused by the storm took place in the northern area of ​​the Mexican capital.Through social networks they spread images about how the tornado appeared.Specialist determined that it was a "non-supercell tornado."The two victims were a couple who were trying to take shelter from the rain next to a fence, but it ended up fatally collapsing on them.They indicate that one of the fatal victims was an American national, so personnel from the United States Embassy in Mexico were present.A compact white vehicle was also crushed under the fence, but the driver on board managed to survive.They reported the fall of at least 30 adult trees on the Toluca-Palmillas highway, also known as the Toluca-Naucalpan highway.(Translated by Google)