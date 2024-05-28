© Gabriel Bouys/AFP

"We are discussing potential schemes to bring forward the extraordinary revenues stemming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets to the benefit of Ukraine. We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine."

Washington and its allies will discuss "potential schemes" to get the money to Kiev, Bloomberg reported.Bloomberg reported on Friday.The finance ministers ofwill discuss Ukraine at a meeting on Saturday in the Italian town of Stresa, ahead of a summit of G7 leaders in June.In the runup to the meeting,While Washington initially advocated the outright seizure of this money, the Europeans objected, citing legal issues and potential damage to the West's financial credibility.seen by Bloomberg, the finance chiefs will state:The US and EU have blocked an estimated $300 billion in assets belonging to the Russian central bank since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.according to media reports.However, multiple officials told Reuters that theYellen too conceded that no concrete decision would be reached on Saturday, telling reporters on Thursday that she expected the communique to include a "general agreement on the concept" rather than any precise figures.