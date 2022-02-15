© Reuters



"We have all of the legal tools and operational resources required to maintain order. The Act would add no relevant additional powers of resources. This decision may only escalate a tense situation and Trudeau needs to end the cross border trucker vaccine mandate, as it serves no useful public health purpose."

Ever since the freedom convoy first touched base in Ottawa a couple of weeks ago, the PM has gone out of his way to increase the tensions.The Liberal government appeared to beas happened in the United States last year. All of their rhetoric indicated they were keen to see such an event go down.The convoy has been peaceful throughout.You don't hear much about that though.Instead, Trudeau has called protesters every name in the book even though they are a diverse crowd in every sense of the word.People like Canadian hero Kevin Vickers — the Sargeant-at-Arms who personally thwarted the 2014 terrorist attack on Parliament Hill — have called for calm and dialogue. Trudeau doesn't want that though. He just wants division and more hostility.It appears to be in this spirit that theAt least four Premiers opposed him. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wrote, in explaining his opposition:The controversial blockade of the Ambassador Bridge was already resolved. The grounds for invoking this act are, according to Joanna Baron of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, "extremely thin". The protests may be a nuisance and many people may disagree with them, but that doesn't justify this decision.Text