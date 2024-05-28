© Substack

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has called a "real genocide" Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, as the occupying regime continues its brutal aggression against the besieged territory.Robles made the remarks, worsening relations between Madrid and Tel Aviv.On Wednesday,the Palestinian state. In reaction, Israeli authorities ordered the regime's ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return, and said they would do the same for Spain.Separately,on the southern Gaza city of Rafah."The International Court of Justice's precautionary measures, including the cessation of Israel's offensive in Rafah, are mandatory.Albares said in a post on X.He also called for the release of prisoners and access to humanitarian aid, stressing that "The suffering of Gazans and the violence must end."Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.Since the start of the aggression, the Israeli regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza,The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a "complete siege" on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.