Two women were tragically killed after being struck by lightning in a sorrowful incident during Friday's rainfall in FESTAC, Lagos State.Naija News reports that the state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deaths, noting that the lightning strike was instantaneous and fatal, also sparking a fire.The victims, who were residing in a makeshift shelter constructed under high-voltage power lines, were identified only as residents of the area."Lightning struck, electrocuting them instantly and causing a fire outbreak," Hundeyin explained.The police have reiterated warnings against the dangers of living or seeking shelter under high-tension cables, especially during adverse weather conditions.