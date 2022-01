Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not mince words in describing participants of the freedom convoy, set to arrive in Ottawa from across Canada this weekend.The group, which spawned following a flip-flop from the Trudeau government on whether or not truckers would require vaccination to enter into Canada, has received support from several high-level Conservative politicians, excluding party leader Erin O'Toole. On Wednesday, however, the prime minister changed his tone and addressed the group, saying,Trudeau has previously called those opposed to vaccine mandates sexists and racists, saying that "We have to make a choice, as a leader, as a country. Do we tolerate these people? Because over 80 percent of people have already done their part."