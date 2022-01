A police officer is under investigation after posting a video on social media expressing support for the trucker's freedom convoy headed to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Officer Erin Howard of Ontario posted the video to her Twitter, expressing support for the truckers who left from British Columbia on Sunday."I wanted to give a shout out to all the truckers. I think what you guys are doing is incredible. You're fighting for our rights and freedoms, and, right now, it feels like we're a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake," she says."We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally," the service said in a tweet.Durham police do not require vaccination to stay on the job, and rather must test negative on a rapid antigen test before starting work.