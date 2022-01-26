Erin Howard
A police officer is under investigation after posting a video on social media expressing support for the trucker's freedom convoy headed to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Officer Erin Howard of Ontario posted the video to her Twitter, expressing support for the truckers who left from British Columbia on Sunday.

The convoy deployed in reaction to the Liberal Party's decision to make it mandatory for truckers crossing the borders to be vaccinated.


"I wanted to give a shout out to all the truckers. I think what you guys are doing is incredible. You're fighting for our rights and freedoms, and, right now, it feels like we're a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake," she says.

The Durham Regional Police Service confirmed that there is an investigation into the officer's video.

"We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally," the service said in a tweet.

"The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS. We are currently looking into this matter."


Howard has previously been seen speaking at Toronto-area anti-mandate events, and has previously described how her colleagues "appear to be brainwashed."

Howard is also associated with the group Police On Guard, whose mission statement says it exists "to honour our Oath to uphold the Constitution of Canada, and to the best of our abilities, preserve the peace, prevent offences and discharge other duties as a Police Officer faithfully, impartially and according to law."

Durham police do not require vaccination to stay on the job, and rather must test negative on a rapid antigen test before starting work.