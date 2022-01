© Shutterstock



Convoy raises over $2 million

Trudeau 'pissed off truckers,' says owner-operator

'I'm literally going to lose my truck, my house, my car, my savings,' says unvaccinated owner-operator.Truck drivers in Canada are slow-rolling in convoys across the country to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the U.S. border, with plans to converge at the capital, Ottawa, on Saturday.Among them will be Ontario owner-operator Brigitte Belton, who until recently regularly moved freight between the U.S. and Canada."I'm literally going to lose my truck, my house, my car, my savings and live in a cardboard box," said Belton, who drives a 2015 Mack Pinnacle.For Belton, who questions the safety of the vaccines, the U.S. and Canadian mandates go too far.​​"We don't believe that the government should have the right to tell anybody what they should do with their body," said General Manager Reese Evans. "We stand behind people that don't want to get vaccinated."Vaccination rates vary widely across the Canadian trucking industry. While many carriers in the Toronto area — the largest freight market in the country — report rates above 90%, there are also companies like Evans Trucking, where more than a third of drivers are unvaccinated.Belton also blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the Canada Border Services Agency earlier this month made statements that unvaccinated Canadian drivers wouldn't be subjected to testing and quarantines upon returning from the U.S. The Canadian government subsequently said those statements were issued in error."If he had just left it as [it is] now — you don't need to be vaccinated to cross the border — this probably all never would have happened," Belton said of Trudeau.CTA had been calling on the U.S. and Canadian governments to delay the mandates over fears of that they could mean a loss of 10% to 15% of the 160,000 cross-border drivers. But it is now pushing for the industry to accept them."The Government of Canada and the United States have now made being vaccinated a requirement to cross the border," CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in a statement Belton dismissed the calls by the CTA, the largest trucking industry group in Canada.While some unvaccinated drivers have turned to moving domestic Canadian freight, it generally comes at a significant discount to cross-border runs."That's not enough to get me out of bed," she said.Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.