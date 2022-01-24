Puppet Masters
'Pandemic' narrative over - false flag in Ukraine next?
The Duran
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 09:20 UTC
In timing that cannot be described as anything less than suspect, in the same week that the World Economic Forum held its virtual Davos Agenda event, Ireland and Britain announced the sudden and immediate ending of virtually all Covid measures and the World Health Organisation called for the end of Covid-related travel restrictions, with the organisation also stating that the end of the 'Pandemic' may be in sight, in stark contrast to a recent announcement that such a prediction was premature.
With the theme of the World Economic Forum's 2022 annual summit meeting, due to be held in May and the first in-person meeting of the forum since 2019, being 'Working Together, Restoring Trust' the optimistic among us may say that there has been an acceptance amongst the global elite that the growing awareness worldwide of the corporate power-grab over public life that the past two years has entailed, as well as the steady march towards a digital ID system as envisaged in Klaus Schwab's concept of the fourth industrial revolution via the use of vaccine passports, has become so widespread that it is no longer feasible to continue the current COVID-19 media narrative.
However, the sudden dropping of COVID-19 by the corporate media also presents the opportune moment to immediately switch its focus to something else - a possibly imminent false flag attack in Ukraine, used as a pretext for the Western-backed Kiev government to launch an attack on the breakaway pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country, thus triggering an armed conflict between Ukraine and Moscow, one that has the strong possibility for worldwide ramifications.
Since the end of November, the Western media, in lockstep, has promoted the narrative that Russia is planning an 'imminent' military invasion of its smaller Western neighbour - with Kiev having come under control of the US and EU backed governments of Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky since the 2014 CIA and MI6-orchestrated Euromaidan colour revolution was launched in response to then-President Viktor Yanukovych's November 2013 to suspend an EU trade deal in favour of pursuing closer ties with Moscow.
Despite the only 'evidence' offered so far over the past two months of such an incursion being the legitimate movement of Russian troops within Russia's own borders, the Neocon-influenced Western media still determinedly vows that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is only a matter of days away from taking place - in a manner not dissimilar to their previous assertions that Saddam Hussein had the capability to launch weapons of mass destruction within 45 minutes in the run-up to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
The claims of a Russian invasion of Ukraine also come at a time of wider tensions in Eastern Europe with Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside his Belarusian counterpart and sole European ally Alexander Lukashenko, being accused of attempting to destabilise the European Union via a build-up of African and Middle Eastern migrants on the Belarus-Poland border - the fact that many of said migrants are fleeing the wars and colour revolutions imposed on both regions by the US-NATO hegemony being conveniently ignored by the Western media.
Should a false flag attack be launched soon in order to trigger a conflict between Moscow and Kiev however, it would be a tactic with recent previous usage by the regime change lobby which, like a theoretical war between Russia and Ukraine, also almost resulted in a wider armed confrontation between Moscow and NATO - In 2017 and 2018, two chemical attacks where launched against the Syrian town and Khan Shaykhun and the city of Douma respectively, both attacks being blamed by the West on the Moscow-allied government of Bashar al-Assad and both resulting in the US launching cruise missile and air strikes against Syrian government targets - just stopping short of a full-scale military intervention.
Indeed the use of a chemical weapons provocation was outlined as such by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu only last month - a false flag attack that the Western mainstream media, with its sudden dropping of the COVID-19 narrative, may soon be focusing its attention on instead.
Reader Comments
The command of the People's Militia of the DPR continues to receive reliable information on the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for active hostilities in the Donbass.
We have recorded that the Ukrainian armed formations located in the area of the "Joint Forces Operation" have taken measures to prepare for the offensive:
► in the units of the 1st separate tank brigade, in the tank battalions of the 53rd and 54th mechanized brigade, the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade of the enemy, holidays for all personnel were suspended, commanders of all ranks were ordained in temporary deployment points.
Drivers and gunners are discharged from hospitals earlier than expected with the recommendation to continue medical treatment in the units.
Commissions from the headquarters of the brigade arrived at the tank battalions to check the preparation of weapons and military equipment, check the installation of dynamic protection elements on the tanks, supply of ammunition and fuel;
► in the places of withdrawal of heavy equipment and weapons of the Ukrainian army, determined by the Minsk agreements, located in the areas of n. the settlements of Volnovakha, Andreevka and Dobropolye, the presence of tank and artillery crews preparing weapons and military equipment for use in combat was also recorded;
► Reliable information was received on the arrival of 40 soldiers from the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who had previously been trained under the guidance of UK instructors at the 142nd Special Operations Forces Training Center of the 'Ukraine Armed forces in the Avdiivka area to carry out provocations.
We have irrefutable facts about the OOS command pushing UR-77 rocket-propelled self-propelled demining units to the contact line, as well as strengthening enemy advanced units and assault groups with UR-83P portable demining units.
8These engineering tools are designed to quickly make passes with a width of 6 to 14 meters in minefields during offensive operations.
I would like to draw your attention to the fact that tank battalions are designed to conduct active offensive operations, and obstacle engineering units are designed to secure and increase their offensive capabilities, which confirms the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine they are preparing for aggression against the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.
Separately, I would like to note that the intelligence of the DPR People's Militia received information about the supply of mechanized units in the depths of the territory of Ukraine and their direction to strengthen the OOS group in Donbass.
The transfer of units of the 28th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the permanent deployment point in the Odessa region has begun. The Ukrainian military command is carrying out the transfer of the 28th brigade to the area where the "OOS" is conducted under the legend of conducting scheduled tactical-special exercises.
At the end of 2021, this brigade had an extremely low staffing level, below 35%. The brigade was ready for heaven. Earlier this year, Operational Command South reported that the 28th Brigade was 100% complete and that all recruits had been trained at training centers.
All the above facts indicate that the Ukrainian side is not only continuing its attempts to destabilize the situation in Donbas by bombing settlements, but is in full swing preparing for a military solution to the conflict.
The command of the People's Militia of the DPR strongly recommends the enemy to abandon their criminal intentions.
The Ukrainian acts of aggression against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics will not remain without a corresponding reaction. The Ukrainian army will suffer irreparable damage, after which it will never be able to recover.
We offer Ukrainian officers and soldiers, in order to save their lives, to refuse to participate in hostilities and to carry out the criminal orders of their command.
One of the presidential candidates, Eric Zemmour, advocated a rapprochement between France and Russia, insisting it was time for the country to stop being an instrument of the United States.
Aired the day before on the television channel France 5, Zemmour spoke about his country's relations with Russia and the United States.
“We must be friends with Russia. We need to stop being a tool of US action, "he said, pointing out that Washington is trying to separate Paris, Berlin and Moscow.
He explained that Americans can find ways to separate countries "every time they get close".
Among the friendly steps in this situation, the presidential candidate sees in the first place the lifting of the sanctions:
"I think that France could show friendly signals towards Russia, for example, by lifting the sanctions".
"If I were president, I would say that there will be no more sanctions against Russia," Zemmour said.
He also claimed to regard the French and Russians as great nations with more similarities "than we think" and confessed his love for Russian culture.
“I love the Russian people, I love their culture, their literature. I am a great admirer of Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Vasily Grossman ", said the French politician.
Nikonorova recalled that at the beginning of the year a law came into force that legalizes the activities of bandits and terrorists who commit military and criminal offenses in the Donbass.
Kiev was the last to guarantee complete impunity and the states approved it.
The Kiev authorities, along with the Americans and Europeans, call the defenders of the Donbass "separatists" and "militants", justifying their criminal actions.
Dirty and cynical rhetoric, pursuing, according to the head of the foreign ministry of the DPR, "propaganda objectives".
Members of the US Congress are trying along the way to denigrate Russia, accusing it of supporting an alleged "foreign terrorist organization" in southeastern Ukraine.
Washington turns a blind eye to the fact that Moscow has been providing humanitarian assistance to the republics for the past eight years. Thanks to this, people had a chance at life, because Kiev initially planned the destruction of all those who disagreed with its anti-people policy.
And now the Americans are planning to classify 4 million Donbass residents as terrorists? But how many representatives of an aggressive and undemocratic state, whose history is full of murders, meddling in the affairs of sovereign states, robberies and envy of the successes of others, take on too much?
Nikonorova also recalled that it is time for Americans to learn to read official documents, including UN Security Council transcripts.
In the latter, a comprehensive response was given regarding the absence of the Russian army in the Donbass, and personally by the head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Ertugrul Apakan.
As for the terrorists in Ukraine, it is time for the US to take a closer look at their puppets in Kiev.
The media reported that Ukrainian saboteurs kidnapped a soldier from the LPR People's Militia, which prevented him from penetrating deeply into the territory of the Republic. He came under attack, but he did his duty. And such cases are not uncommon.
At the end of last year, Ukrainian saboteurs also kidnapped Andrey Kosyak, an LPR representative in the JCCC.
However, in Kiev they do not want to admit that for America they are just "cannon fodder".
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken does not even hide the fact that Washington plans to fight Russia on Ukrainian soil alongside Great Britain. Not in American or English, but in Ukraine.
And spit on its population. One Ukrainian less or more is nothing! Blinken at the meeting with Lavrov did not even try to start a constructive dialogue, preferring to intimidate Russia with sanctions.
Goodbye Ukraine! The plans of the collective West include your destruction and settlement by new peoples.
Why do idiots need their land? Russophobia fueled by Americans and Europeans has paid off. The ostracization of the Ukrainian people continues, and with great success. The agreement with Kiev's criminal policy leads the country to death
One thing the individual can do is resist, and when the majority of the population decides to grind the wheels the engine comes to a halt The sum of all fears for the average Russian has just been averted. The large packet of totalitarian answers to a problem of questionable magnitude has been booted from the State Duma. There has been an air of dread amongst the populace who were waiting to see if nationwide QR-code legislation would make it into law destroying their lives and businesses to separate those vaccinated from plague ridden riff raff. There was an expectation that some sort of Hegelian Dialectic gamesmanship would get a watered down, but still crushing version of this system passed.
Thankfully for the sake of the Russian economy and sanity itself this is now not to be. This decision to completely bail on a QR Code apartheid not only comes at an interesting moment in history but has great relevance for Russia itself and issues related to Covid-19 on a global scale.
Screenshot: From the official Instagram account of the State Duma: “The Council of the State Duma unanimously removed the bill on QR codes from consideration”. Interestingly the text says the next big law under consideration is about “punishing pedophiles” even more harshly. Why was the public so concerned over this, shouldn’t we fight Covid-19?
There was a sort of test run of this QR code system in Moscow. It didn’t last very long and from the onset it was clear that the Russian masses were not going to let laws get in the way of their daily activities as is tradition. Any filtration processes at subway entrances were a joke that caused a complete transport collapse and lasted around 48 hours in total. The boiled down version of this idea mostly applied to restaurants which were forced to check guests for having a vaccination code. There was much resistance to this, and certain crafty restaurateurs saw the value of convincing the government that they were enforcing QR code restrictions while just letting anyone through the door anyways. After Putin came back from one of his trips abroad, this system, which was ever so critical for our safety, vanished into thin air, but it certainly left a bad taste in the public’s mouth and many bankrupt restaurants.Later a similar project was put into place in Tatarstan with even more violently resisted results. Perhaps if this were to have happened on a national level in one clean sweep it could have broken the Russian economy.
The QR madness in Moscow/Tatarstan from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok would have been vastly more devastating than all of Washington’s sanctions packages combined. Perhaps it was a wise choice for a certain President to keep this a “States’ Rights” issue and repeatedly reaffirm that vaccination is a personal choice. So why did this happen now? People have been asking me for quite some time about the reality of anti-Covid measures here in Russia and what the government is doing. The problem is that to understand today’s Russia you simply cannot think of the state as a monolithic block.
There is no Putin dictatorship under a crushing cult of personality with all roads to power leading to an often shirtless God-Emperor. Russia is not the Borg Cube.
There has been a massive unseen war going on behind the walls of government institutions over the pandemic, which explains why Covid policies here have come and gone seemingly at random in various regions. Even at the macro level, there has been a soft push (with the threat of a hard push) for vaccination and yet Putin himself a few weeks ago said something very important about the Omicron Strain…
“Although they say it (Omicron) is not so harmful, some experts even call it live vaccination. <…> Let’s not get ahead of ourselves”.
In political terms this seemed like a big call to just let the whole Covid situation go while having the ability to retract this statement in a few weeks if necessary. It is also a very Russian answer to a problem for things to just magically work themselves out on their own. For those conspiratorially minded it is interesting that this self-vaccinating Omicron Variant of Covid-19 that Putin brought to public attention is accused of being artificially created by the Mainstream Media. This is some dark food for thought for sure.Going further into the realm of conspiracy, there could be a connection between the absolute failure of negotiations between Russia and the U.S. and finally dropping this QR code legislation.
Russia got nothing that it wanted from the Globalists so maybe the Globalists are going to get nothing from Russia?
Moscow’s participation in the big school play may be over for good.What does this mean for Russia?
Both sides of the Covid fight in Russia have done a good job of building up enemy lists and a deep seeded hatred for the other. When one side wins in this type of scenario we can all guess what is going to happen next. There could be some major restructuring and firings coming up within the next year as revenge time is surely nigh.For the Russian masses this will show that being obstinate pays off. Very often people of questionable intelligence vastly overestimate the ability of the individual to make change in society, but one thing the individual can do is resist, and when the majority of the population decides to grind the wheels the engine comes to a halt.
The more collective mindset of Russians has saved the day and the Russian cultural traits of complete disregard for rules and brutal obstinacy have been revalidated for another generation.
What does this mean in the context of Covid-19 globally?
There is now a major nation that has essentially given up on anti-Covid measures. It is also a global player with some significant media and internet presence that can advertise this fact. While Australians are being beaten and gassed for not wearing a mask at some bar, Russia will probably say to the world how great it is that they defeated Covid using measures that had a minimal impact on the rights of citizens and now everything is back to the Old Normal. They may even broadcast the whole notion that Omicron is a passive solution to the problem and that there is no threat.This will make Russia become even more attractive to Western Conservatives and we should expect a wave of anti-vaxxer immigration to the land of bears and snow. You may scoff at this notion, but when one gets emails about this issue daily, things look a lot different.
But of course, if Russia completely drops its war on Covid, that will mean that Russians will suddenly present a “danger” to the populations of foreign nations and may be banned from traveling to most if not all of the West regardless of vaccination. And going to Russia as a Westerner could mean the death of your travel future as you’ve been tainted by their lack of anti-Covid measures. That may sound insane but it is bureaucratically logical and a natural next step in the ever devolving Monopolar vs. Multipolar conflict that we are all in against our will.
