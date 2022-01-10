NewsReal: Kazakhstan on Fire: Why US vs Russia 'Great Game' Could Spark Global Economic Collapse
Sott.net
Mon, 10 Jan 2022 16:30 UTC
That development - together with the arrest of a former prime minister of Kazakhstan (and current head of its intelligence agency) for treason - has apparently stabilized the situation, but as Joe and Niall explain in this NewsReal, the attempted coup d'etat underscores how dangerous the broader stand-off between the US and Russia has become.
The danger isn't just regional; it's global. The probability of nuclear war between the superpowers remains small, but the Western Consortium's determination to financially sanction Russia into poverty "if it invades Ukraine" presents the real threat: massive economic blowback that will push an already delicate macro-economic situation over the edge.
The global economy is teetering as a result of supply chain breakages, labor shortages, and energy price rises caused by governments' blinkered Covid policies. The Americans' latest push to throttle the Russian economy may spark a cascade of crises that lead to food and energy poverty for people everywhere. And they know it. But they don't care because, well... because "it's worth it."
Running Time: 01:55:24
Download: MP3 — 79.3 MB
This podcast is also available to view and download on Odysee
Reader Comments
Russia is what it is and will never be anything other than a dominant force. It is defensive of its borders, has tolerated its neighbours and has continued to build links with the outside world.
The ONLY provocateur on the World stage is the American government and its agencies.
The troubles now emerging within this region, has the stench of the dirty work of AMERICAN agents at work, destabilising the region.
So, before everyone goes on a crusade of Russia bashing, if your American, let he who is without sin cast the first stone, seems its America not Russia that's got the dirtiest hands.
Which country has all the offensive bases?
Which country fosters coups?
Which country has the world-wide record for targeted assassinations.......oh scrap that, by then the coup had already occurred.
I have no idea what country I live it, but I know this:
I'm fedup!
BK