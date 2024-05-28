Lighting provided an extraordinary backdrop for a Metallica concert in Munich on Friday, 24 May.The US heavy metal band were performing at the German city's Olympiastadion as part of their M72 world tour.Footage posted on X/Twitter by @SunsetGirlJane captured the moment lightning struck as the band began playing "Master of Puppets" from the 1986 album of the same name."A thunderstorm happened and it made for the coolest f***ing intro of all time," the X/Twitter user said.