Lighting provided an extraordinary backdrop for a Metallica concert in Munich on Friday, 24 May.

The US heavy metal band were performing at the German city's Olympiastadion as part of their M72 world tour.

Footage posted on X/Twitter by @SunsetGirlJane captured the moment lightning struck as the band began playing "Master of Puppets" from the 1986 album of the same name.

"A thunderstorm happened and it made for the coolest f***ing intro of all time," the X/Twitter user said.