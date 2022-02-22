Dark Day For Canada: MPs Side With Trudeau, Vote in Favor of Police State
RT
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 05:39 UTC
Lawmakers voted in favor of the Emergencies Act by 185-151 on Monday night, in a motion put forward by the government intended to grant itself increased powers to deal with the protests.
Members of the New Democratic Party joined with Trudeau's Liberals to pass the measure, while Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois voted in opposition.
The act - which before this month had never been used - is designed to grant the government additional powers during emergencies, but must be ratified by a parliament vote after federal officials first invoke it. If Canadian senators vote similarly, the measure will remain in force until mid-March at the latest.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first invoked the act earlier this month following weeks of Covid mandate protests in Ottawa, and earlier on Monday said its powers remain in effect, even after declaring that "blockades" created by demonstrators had ended. He added that he does not want to keep the policy in force "a single day longer than necessary," but insisted Canada's "state of emergency is not over."
Aided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ottawa authorities engaged in a brutal crackdown against the protesters over the weekend, using batons and projectiles as well as riding horses directly into crowds. Over 200 demonstrators were arrested and at least 76 vehicles seized. Ottawa's mayor said those vehicles could be sold off under the Emergencies Act, while dozens of bank accounts belonging to protesters, containing a total upwards of $3.2 million, have already been frozen under the act, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Saturday.
Comment: Looks like Canada is following in the footsteps of Australia in becoming an overt totalitarian state, complete with a social credit system placing hard controls on the populace and excommunicating citizens who engage in wrongthink. And it seemed like such a nice country...
But when you get a glimpse of how these MPs think, this isn't really surprising.
See also:
- A Social Credit System Arrives in Canada
- Republican congresswoman to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters persecuted by Trudeau
- Why Canada will become a dictatorship under Trudeau
- El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Ukraine: 'The real war is in Canada'
- Ottawa Freedom Convoy tears down illusion of democracy in North America
- Ontario government staffer out of a job after $100 donation to Ottawa blockade, crypto wallets seized, bank accounts frozen after GiveSendGo hack
- Was the hacking of Ottawa trucker convoy donors a US-Canadian intelligence operation?
Reader Comments
Rage and flint hard Resolve are our tools going forward, always remembering that Resolve is a Power unto itself.
They are powder puff cowards who run and hide, we have steel.
@Good Optics:
Oh, the children...
Especially rape and entice the children.
For that is how you produce outstanding citizens of the state.
ned,
(out)
The goal of socialism is communismVladimir Lenin. The New democratic party is socialism
If You Trust the Government You Obviously Failed History ClassDon Freeman. The political system as a whole and the delusion of democracy is the problem not the politicians who perpetrate the agenda.In this way the old dream of the philisophic empire descended from the ancient world to modern time. Secret societies still exist and regardless of the intemperance of the time, they will continue to flourish until the Quest is complete. For more than 3000 years, secret societies have labored to create the background knowledge necessary to the establishment of an enlightened democracy among the nations of the world."Manly P Hall
Rape is good sex.
Rape the earth.
Rape the birds and the bees.
Rape the animals and the wild things. Rape right on down to the tiniest microcosm, let nothing be untouched....
Rape the people. All of them. That is what they are here for. They like it, need it, want it.
Rape is good sex.
Let's go Brandon.
ned,
out
Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves to deescalation and dialogue.— Justin Trudeau
So said Canada’s prime minister Trudeau about the farmer protests in India. One assumes that “anywhere” includes Canada. Nonetheless, Trudeau has rejected dialogue with the peaceful trucker convoy, and instead of deescalation he turned to his “final option,” the Emergencies Act that seemingly permits police violence against Canadians.It is time for a renewed, nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations peoples, one that understands that the constitutionally guaranteed rights of First Nations in Canada are not an inconvenience but rather a sacred obligation.— Justin TrudeauWhat does the sacred obligation of a nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations peoples look like for Trudeau? On 7 February 2020, the Unist’ot’en Solidarity Brigade reported a RCMP raid with helicopters, snipers, police dogs, and tactical teams.The invasion was carried out by heavily armed RCMP despite the Wet’suwet’en having made it clear that they are unarmed and peaceful. The Wet’suwet’en had also made it clear through the unanimity of the hereditary chiefs that they do not want a pipeline going through their unceded territory.
[Link]
Q: How does the rapist get away with it?
A: By always increasing his amount and proficiency. (Never by saying, 'I am wrong.')
He (or she or it) eventually will be able to rape the entire Universe and even, God
And this will be quite the feat. Everyone will be very impressed. And live forever in constant fear....
A-yep.
Let's go, Brandon.
ned,
OUT!
Klaus Schwab made the following statement in January 2016 at the Davos annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, less than three months after Justin Trudeau’s accession to the position of Prime Minister of Canada following the November 2015 elections. The following statement by Schwab was made a year later in 2017:I have to say then I mention names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on they all have been Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now with the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets… It is true in Argentina and it is true in France now… (Klaus Schwab)
Click here or image to access Video
The financial establishment not only controls Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland as well Jagmeet Singh are also members of Schwab’s “Leaders of Tomorrow”.With regard to the enactment of a National Emergency put forth by Trudeau, Klaus Schwab plays a key role.The World Economic Forum (WEF) (acting on behalf of powerful financial interests) oversees both the Prime Minister of Canada as well as the Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh. Trudeau relies on the support of the NDP to enact the National Emergency under Emergencies Act R.S.C., 1985, c. 22 (4th Supp.)
Canada’s Parliament is in the Hands of “Big Money”Trudeau, Merkel, Macron et al are proxies. Right from the outset of this crisis, powerful financial groups ordered the “Covid Mandates” from the March 11, 2020 Lockdown Onwards.
UPDATE: Following the publication of this article:
The Role of Klaus Schwab in Canadian politics was raised in the House of Commons
An MP raises the question:
***our thanks to Number one Waffler and Lucian Scott***
It is important that Canadians in all electoral districts across the land, contact their representatives (MPs) demanding that they exercise a:NO VOTE in relation to Trudeau’s proposed enactment of a National Emergency, in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is a protégé of Klaus Schwab.The NDP has a longstanding history of progressive politics going back to Tommy Douglas, Ed Broadbent and Jack Leyton.At this crossroads in our history:
We call on all NDP Members of Parliament to SAY NO to Jagmeet Singh’s decision to support Trudeau.
[Link]
This does not stop us from fighting, and neither should it stop the Canadians.
Here are e-mail address for all the NDP party a**holes who sold the country down the Turdeau River. Send them mail.
Just do a copy and paste into "Send To" in your e-mail client and ream those yahoos a brand new one. There are about four addresses that are bad but I'm not taking the time to correct
<blake.desjarlais@parl.gc.ca> <heather.mcPherson@parl.gc.ca> <bachrach@parl.gc.ca> <lisamarie.barron@parl.gc.ca> <blaney@parl.gc.ca> <canningS@parl.gc.ca> <laurel.collins@parl.gc.ca> <don.davies@parl.gc.ca> <randall.garrison@parl.gc.ca> <gordjohns@parl.gc.ca> <peter.julian@parl.gc.ca> <jenny.kwan@parl.gc.ca> <alistair.macgregor@parl.gc.ca> <jagmeet.singh@parl.gc.ca> <bonitazarrillo@parl.gc.ca> <nikiashton@parl.gc.ca> <daniel.blaikie@parl.gc.ca> <leah.gazan@parl.gc.ca> <lori.idlout@parl.gc.ca> <charlie.angus@parl.gc.ca> <matthew.green@parl.gc.ca> <carol.hugheS@parl.gc.ca> <brian.masse@parl.gc.ca> <lindsay.mathyssen@parl.gc.ca> <alexandre.boulerice@parl.gc.ca>
Here though is a little something you might want to read first [Link]