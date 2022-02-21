Puppet Masters
Republican congresswoman to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters persecuted by Trudeau
The Post Millennial
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 19:39 UTC
In a Twitter thread, Harrell wrote Saturday: "Justin Trudeau's heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela." She also shared a Tucker Carlson segment describing Trudeau's actions against the protesters.
"Just as we provide asylum for political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world," Herrell commented in another tweet.
"I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly," she vowed.
Law enforcement in Ottawa had turned physical towards the Freedom Convoy protesters Saturday, using batons against the demonstators and even injuring a Rebel News reporter during the melee. The chaotic scene over the weekend followed the trampling of an elderly woman by mounted police Friday.
Earlier in the week, Trudeau had invoked the Emergencies Act to clamp down on the pro-freedom protests, despite the weeks-long Freedom Convoy being largely peaceful since its conception. Premiers of four provinces have since voiced opposition to Trudeau's move attempting to quell the demonstrations.
Herrell's announcement came on the heels of a poll released by Rasmussen Reports that found a majority of Americans support the freedom protesters and believe that a similar movement south of the border would be "a good idea."
Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of respondents support the Freedom Convoy, including 42 percent who "strongly support" its existence.
Comment: Imagine the humiliation and embarrassment if citizens of Canada, a country that prides itself in taking in asylum seekers from around the world, were forced to seek asylum elsewhere due to targeted persecution.
See also:
- Was the hacking of Ottawa trucker convoy donors a US-Canadian intelligence operation?
- Canadian troops investigated for supporting trucker protests
- Armed riot cops clash with final Freedom Convoy protesters as they clear them from Trudeau's Ottawa doorstep 170 are arrested and 50 trucks towed off
- Fed-up, frustrated and disenfranchised - Why Indigenous Canadians joined the freedom convoy
- Trudeau's 'Kent State' moment? Elderly native woman trampled by mounted police at freedom protest in Ottawa
- Financial intelligence chief shuts down claims of extremist convoy funding
- Police disgusted with government overreach against the Freedom Convoy
- Ottawa Freedom Convoy tears down illusion of democracy in North America
Reader Comments
Big word that ............,
when you will plans to introduce legislation to grant a HOUSE to 100 Millions of "americans " that live in the streets ???
When you will plans to introduce legislation to Combat the unveil DEEP POVERTY in the USA ???
Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crackdown on citizens in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Trudeau's actions to "an authoritarian regime like Venezuela" and said she plans to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters.Let's see how she reacts if push comes to shove, and Amercians go accross the border to support their northern brothers.
Will they be labelled "terrorists" ?
It's all a game. This is Truck Hunger Games.