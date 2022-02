Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crackdown on citizens in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Trudeau's actions to "an authoritarian regime like Venezuela" and said she plans to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters.In a Twitter thread, Harrell wrote Saturday: "Justin Trudeau's heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela." She also shared a Tucker Carlson segment describing Trudeau's actions against the protesters."I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly," she vowed.Earlier in the week, Trudeau had invoked the Emergencies Act to clamp down on the pro-freedom protests, despite the weeks-long Freedom Convoy being largely peaceful since its conception. Premiers of four provinces have since voiced opposition to Trudeau's move attempting to quell the demonstrations.Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of respondents support the Freedom Convoy, including 42 percent who "strongly support" its existence.