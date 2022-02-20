© Twitter
An elderly protester on a disability scooter was being interviewed moments before the mounted police force pushed into the crowd
Mounted police in Ottawa endeavored to clear protesters with the Freedom Convoy from the streets on Friday. Following a charge by mounted police officers into a crowd of protesters, conflicting reports have emerged as to the condition of an elderly woman who was trampled.
According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the woman tramped by the mounted patrol may have passed away in the hospital. Others are reporting that the elderly woman is merely injured.
Based on footage available online, it appears at least one other protester was trampled.
Carter later reported Friday night that she was still waiting "on the status of reports that a woman who was in the area of the protest may have been seriously injured or killed - she was taken to the hospital ... hearing other reports she may be ok/ still waiting on verification from family friends and hospital."
In another update, Carter said she was "waiting further clarification but some of the people trampled seem to be ok, possibly one person taken to the hospital during the protests due to a heart attack as police were pushing back ... will continue to monitor the situation. This according to people on the ground."
Video of the incident shows the mounted patrol cutting through a crowd, with protestors saying "hold the line."
"We are a peaceful protest," the elderly woman is heard saying shortly before the incident.
People begin to scream as a mounted police officer runs over the elderly woman with his horse.
An initial tweet from the Ottawa police said that someone had thrown a bicycle at the horses in an attempt to injure it.
Photos of the incident reveal though that the woman who was trampled had been using a walking assist device.
This led many to accuse the Ottawa police of spreading disinformation about the incident.
"If the bicycle you allege was thrown was really just the mobility scooter of the disabled woman you trampled, you really ought to delete these tweets and apologize, @OttawaPolice
" True North's Candice Malcolm tweeted.
Police have been quickly moving to arrest and clear out the protestors that have been blocking the streets of Ottawa for over three weeks now.
Ottawa police claim that no one has been seriously injured.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comment:
More information to be had today, disputing the police statement:
Undeterred by such a PR disaster, the Ottawa Police, augmented by out-of-town forces who are concealing their names and places of origin, continue beating and arresting
the protesters:
In the wake of the Trudeau administration invoking emergency powers that allow the police to act outside of their normal scope, authorities are moving in on downtown Ottawa on Friday, making arrests and, in some cases, being physically violent with protestors. Ottawa police have reported that at least 70 people have been arrested thus far.
In the video, police can be seen treating a protestor brutally. At one point, an officer rams his knee into the man's torso repeatedly, causing him to collapse eventually.
The next post comes from the Ottawa Police's Twitter account. The caption reads, "What you are seeing are Public Order Units in a line formation. Protestors are continuously being told to leave, or they face arrest. You will see the line slowly moving forward to give people who want to leave the opportunity to do so."
In the next video, an actual real-life example of police forcibly clearing people from the area is reproduced. People are seen standing their ground and pushing back against the police. One man shouts at them to "back up." Another man off-camera comments that these actions are "unconstitutional:"
Shockingly, although journalism is not covered by the Emergency Act, the police are also telling the media to "please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety.
"Threatening to arrest reporters who cover your crackdown on political dissidents. Amazing," replied journalist and media personality Lauren Chen almost immediately to the tweet:
So far, according to the Ottawa police, there have been at least 70 arrests made and also 21 separate vehicles have been impounded, according to the Ottawa police. They also state that Nicholas Street has been "cleared" and that they are continuing to do the same on nearby Rideau Street:
In another video, police can be seen restraining a man who appears to have been pushed down onto the ground and into the snow by them. They then haul him up and shuffle him away unceremoniously:
Rebel News is a particular thorn in Trudeau's side. Apparentlyreporter Alexa Lavoie came in for special treatment from the cops, being hit in the throat with large stick. (Graphic):
To correct the record, it was a high-density foam bullet (as if that makes a difference).
Apparently she made the mistake of making Trudeau look bad on national television:
