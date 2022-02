© CTV News

My sincere desire in accepting this request was to help restore order in Ottawa and increase confidence in the Ottawa Police Service.



Achieving this objective is clearly something that requires the support of the people of Ottawa as expressed by city council. Events in the past two days have made it clear that this support is lacking...

Although some truckers and Freedom Convoy supporters may see police as an obstacle to their free speech, as the government has weaponized the police against the freedom protest in Ottawa, many police officers are not on board with the government's authoritarian agenda.A week ago had sources inside the Ottawa police informed The National Telegraph that a Staff Sergeant had resigned likely due to the aggressive tactics the municipal government wanted them to employ against peaceful protesters.Not long after Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned , with the implication that he too did not want to be involved in the crackdown against protesters seeking to negotiate with the federal government.Torigian stated in his resignation letter that:There was clearly no lack of aggression from members of the Ottawa city council when it came to dealing with protesters, which indicates thatTorigian's issue obviously has nothing to do with a lack of police resources to break up the protest, since the federal and municipal governments were giving him the tools and power to do so,Torigian is basically calling the councilors nuts, and it isn't hard to see why he would think that based on last night's city council meeting.Even after Torigian resigned there was another police officer who spoke out even more directly against the government's treatment of peaceful protesters.Although there are no mass resignations or walk-outs of police officers due to the government's treatment of the Freedom Convloy truckers and supporters,