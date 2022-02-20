Puppet Masters
Why Canada will become a dictatorship under Trudeau
HuffPost
Wed, 11 Feb 2015 07:15 UTC
It's becoming clearer as the days of Trudeau's Liberals wear on: if elected Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau would turn Canada into a dictatorship.
This is the man who admitted he "admires China's basic dictatorship." It wasn't just a sarcastic comment - he seriously said that he admires the dictatorship because they can get things done quickly.
And it's becoming clearer that Trudeau not only admires the dictatorship -- he runs the Liberal Party like one too.
How else can one explain the police-enforced acclamation of Andrew Leslie as the Liberal candidate for Orleans? Even with hundreds of Liberals attending the meeting to show their support for another candidate (and former Trudeau leadership rival), it was clear from the beginning that Leslie was Trudeau's hand-picked favourite, and certainly wouldn't be stopped by pesky processes like "democracy."
Just the imagery of Trudeau's chosen candidate being selected with police intervention is scary. It shows that Trudeau doesn't just admire China's dictatorship -- he would practice one if he had the chance.
The nomination in Orleans is only the latest rigged "open nomination." Despite Trudeau's promises to actually, you know, practice democracy, at least a half dozen Liberal nominations have been rigged or tampered with through the direct intervention of Trudeau's office: mysteriously disqualifying candidates, changing nomination dates, paperwork going "missing," and using dirty "back-room" politics to ensure the leader's candidate is chosen at any cost.
But those are only Liberal candidates; surely Trudeau would loosen his grip on his caucus colleagues once they've been elected, wouldn't he? Unfortunately, no. The Liberal caucus randomly learned one morning early last year that their leader had come up with a new diktat: that all Liberals would be expected, no, required, to vote pro-choice. When Trudeau's pathetic attempted defence (that they were "the party of the Charter," obviously missing those small sections about freedom of conscience and religion) agitated more than a few Liberal MPs, he attempted to invent some weird "grandfathering" rule. But then he went back on that too.
The result is that Liberal MPs who dare question the diktat of Trudeau are being punished. Those who dare disagree have already been punished, resigned, or indicated that they won't seek another term in office -- at least not under the iron fist of Trudeau.
Or we can look to the expulsion of those kinda-sorta-maybe "Senate Liberals," who were unilaterally expelled (but not really) by Trudeau without the slightest consultation with the Senate Liberal leadership.
The Liberal Party under Justin Trudeau has become a dictatorship. The leader of that party does what he wants, when he wants, and no one dares question him.
Now that we know that Trudeau runs his party like a dictatorship, we must ask ourselves: is there any indication he wouldn't do the same as the leader of Canada?
Would a Prime Minister Trudeau arbitrarily whip the vote and outlaw certain moral questions? Could Prime Minister Trudeau be trusted to make decisions for the good of the country, not just for his personal self-worth? Would Trudeau call in the police to enforce his vision?
Let's hope we never have the opportunity to ask those questions.
Comment: He sure called that one back in 2015. Look at where we are now: