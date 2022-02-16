Puppet Masters
Trudeau's totalitarian turn
The Spectator
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 17:51 UTC
It was the hot tub that did it. Photos of Canadian convoy supporters relaxing in a hot tub on a downtown Ottawa street last weekend were splashed all over the news. Now Justin Trudeau is mad and he's gone and invoked war measures, known as the Emergencies Act. He wants that hot tub off the streets, pronto, and he needs wartime powers to get it done. Civil liberties remain 'temporarily' suspended... just for two weeks, while we flatten the protesters!
On announcing the 'state of emergency', (state of emergency piled upon pre-existing state of emergency), Trudeau's government immediately declared that banks are allowed to freeze personal and business accounts on the mere suspicion of involvement with the protest, without obtaining a court order. They cannot be sued for such actions. Police, intelligence agencies and banks are authorised to share 'relevant information'. Banks are now required to report financial relationships of persons involved in the protests to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.
The Act also allows the government to force businesses (such as tow trucks) to provide services against their will, to ban public assembly and travel, to forbid the use of a specific property, and to secure specific areas. Its implementation was opposed by four provincial premiers.
Judging by his behaviour, Trudeau has been hoping for some kind of violence ever since the truckers' movement started. He needed something, anything that could serve as a Canadian 6 January moment so as to arrogate even more dictatorial powers than Canada's existing state of emergency allowed. But despite constant provocation, truckers gave him nothing to work with. Even the efforts of Canada's finest state-subsidised creative writers (the mainstream media) couldn't spin this thing — in all its bouncy-castle, dance-party, hot-tubbified glory — into a believable insurrection.
Yes, there were and are border blockades — but peaceful ones (the most significant blockade to date, at Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan, was resolved before Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act). Peaceful civil disobedience is an established means of drawing attention to injustice when ordinary means of recourse have been exhausted. Theorists write of the need to reserve this method for cases of seriously entrenched injustice, where there is a reasonable chance that civil disobedience can attain the desired end.
Their attitude proves that ordinary lines of communication between people and government have been broken. It has not been possible for the truckers and their supporters to have their grievances addressed by ordinary civic means. Of the conditions required to justify civil disobedience, one, at least, has been met.
This civil disobedience is all Trudeau can cite in justification of the Emergencies Act. The rationale is that ongoing protest and peaceful civil disobedience constitute a threat to national security and to the economy. Yet a credible government would have avoided this situation entirely by addressing, or at least expressing a willingness to evaluate, the suffering it is inflicting on its own people. The Emergencies Act is only supposed to be invoked as a last resort in a genuine crisis — the War Measures Act, its predecessor, was last invoked under Pierre Trudeau in response to actual terrorism involving numerous bombings and the kidnapping and murder of a cabinet minister.
It's absolutely true that the blockades are costing enormous amounts of money, controlling key access points to the nation, annoying the US, Canada's best auto-parts customer, and making Trudeau's government look bad. But instead of punishing the symptoms, why haven't federal and provincial governments looked to the cause? Trudeau and his team seem to have deliberately allowed this crisis to develop, inflamed the situation with insulting and contemptuous language. Trudeau waited for the moment when he felt he would have enough support in the echelons of power to silence dissenters, seizing control over everyone's bank account while he was at it.
These are totalitarian methods, not the methods of a justly governed, civilised nation. What is particularly notable in government discourse over the last couple of weeks is that Covid has become an afterthought. Nobody in power appears genuinely concerned about anything other than maintaining control and saving face. Two-thirds of the Canadian population now support dropping all mandates.
It is starting to become clear that the mandates have nothing to do with Covid. The measures don't work, and travel restrictions are pointless when Covid is already widespread within the country. But the government won't let go. Over 80 per cent of Canadians are vaccinated. They want 100 per cent to get vaccinated. Why? So they can move the goalposts and demand another proof of compliance? The message is plain: participation in normal life is a privilege, not a default. Only those 'in compliance' get to participate.
Canadians don't want participation in normal life to become a privilege granted only on government say-so. That's what these protests are about. But their goal will not be secured until the vaccine passport system is gone. Even though some provinces say they are dropping the pass, they're maintaining the existence of the system. It remains legal for businesses to enforce it for employees or clientele. But the QR code system must be dismantled and its use made illegal. It is the backbone of a potential social credit programme — a totalitarian's dream. Don't let it come true, Canada.
Reader Comments
Genocide apology
Thomas Malthus, Essay on the principles of the population
"Any child born in excess of what is needed to keep the population at the necessary level must inevitably perish, unless room is made for him by the death of adults ... therefore ... we should facilitate, instead of foolishly and vainly striving to prevent, the how nature produces this mortality; and if we fear too frequent visits from the horrors of hunger, we must assiduously encourage the other forms of destruction which we force nature to use. Instead of recommending hygiene to the poor, we must encourage the opposite. In the cities it is necessary to make the narrowest streets, to crowd more people in the houses, facilitating the return of the plague. In the countryside it is necessary to build villages where the water stagnates, facilitating settlements in all marshy and unhealthy areas. But above all, it is necessary to deplore the specific remedies for the spread of diseases and discourage those benevolent people, but decidedly deceived, who believe they are rendering a service to humanity by hindering the course of the complete eradication of particular disorders ".
Philip of Edinburgh founder and president of WWF International
"In the event that I reincarnate, I would like to return in the form of a deadly virus , so that I can contribute in some way to solving the problem of overpopulation."
William Paddock, US State Department consultant, 1975 interview
“There are only two ways to avoid a world of ten billion people. Either birth rates are falling fast now, or death rates have to go up. There is no other way. There are, of course, so many ways to drive up mortality rates. In the thermonuclear era it can be done very quickly and decisively. Famines and epidemics are the ancient ways in which nature controls population growth, and neither has disappeared from the scene ... "
Comment: Schwab brags about having Trudeau under the WEF thumb. Is that why the PM's decisions have been against all common sense?