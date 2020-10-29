The truth is that this highly influential figure, at the centre of the new global order currently being established, is an out-and-out transhumanist who dreams of an end to natural healthy human life and community.

Funnily enough, two years later there was indeed a "pandemic" and these "pre-agreed emergency circumstances" became a reality.

least deadly

They will, in effect, make 'good use' of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste

no holds barred

We don't have to accept their New Normal. We don't have to go along with their fearmongering. We don't have to take their vaccines. We don't have to let them implant us with smartphones or edit our DNA. We don't have to walk, muzzled and submissive, straight into their transhumanist hell.

vast majority of humankind