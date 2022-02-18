© AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

The director of communications in the Ontario ministry responsible for enforcing the law is out of a job after she was tied to a $100 donation supporting the convoy blockading Ottawa streets."For the communications director to be financially supporting an unlawful, illegal occupation is definitely concerning," said NDP MPP Catherine Fife.Ontario Premier Doug Ford's spokesperson Ivana Yelich did not elaborate in a brief statement to reporters.Also in the data is an employee of the federal correctional service and the name of another Ontario government employee. The latter only said, "No comment" when contacted on the phone by CTV News Toronto."Under this enactment I would suggest the government could freeze bank accounts if they chose to do so," he said. "That's concerning. The targets should be the bigger players."Kotak said he believes that the government had the tools to deal with the protest earlier, but didn't. Now, revoking insurance or auto-related fines could take away the livelihood of anyone using those trucks for a long period, he said.Yunkang Yang, a post-doctoral fellow at the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, said in the United States right-wing politicians have been using the convoy to energize their base and whip up support."A lot of influential right-wing media have been promoting narratives about that for a long time. They have very big audiences. People from all walks of life on the political right might be a viewer of their content on a regular basis," including those on both sides of the border, he said."That might be why they are really sucked into this."The number of Canadian donors was slightly higher than the American donors, at 47.5 per cent to 47 per cent.However, Canadians donated more, at about US$321,000, while Americans donated about $200,000.