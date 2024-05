© Unknown

"This is an ongoing process. I'm not going to speak to it more specifically, but consistent with the memorandum of understanding that we have with the government of Israel, we are engaging with them, consulting with them as it relates to not just this broader process but additional information that they've shared."

Self-described "racist" apparently confesses to Palestinian-American's killing

"My battalion is a specifically religious battalion that's being investigated by the government. My battalion - the ID seven Netzah Yehuda battalion - is being investigated by the United States government for violations of the laws of war in order to potentially apply what's called the Leahy Law to us."

"Dude, my entire battalion is full of people like me. We all hate homosexuals. We all are racist. We call each other n-gger like half the time man. We all, like, refer to each other by name. We're like, 'Yo, n-gga give me this. Yo, n-gga, Can you help me?'"

"Screw this old geezer... fuck with him for a night"

"This 80 year old Palestinian man came out and was sort of accosting IDF soldiers. And so as a joke, they like, arrested - they put him in handcuffs and left him out overnight. And then they came back and he was dead. And so it got everybody fired, and it got us in a bunch of trouble."

"Because they were like, 'Screw this, like, this geezer who's like trying to interfere with our operation, we're going to like, fuck with him for a night. And then they came back. And since he's 80 years old, he died of the cold overnight, and so the point wasn't to kill him."

"So no, the idea was like, it'll like fuck with him and make him like, never want to do it again. And then they came back. And, you know, it was kind of a retarded idea. Because obviously, like an eighty year old man is not - it would probably be fine if this guy was like, 30. But he was 80. And so no, it didn't work out."

"It's a war. And in a war, you have to remember that like her, it's better that if 100,000. It's better than if 100,000 of your enemy die than even a single one of your people gets hurt."

"Yeah, like the same way that Americans were like, having fun with killing Japanese [soldiers]. And they would take photos of them like, you know, doing funny things with their bodies. Yeah. I enjoy it because they're our enemy.



"I think until the war is over, it's a total war, and we need to do whatever necessary in order to win. And once they've been completely defeated, then we can start looking at like a humanitarian kind of way."

About the Authors:



The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.



Christopher Weaver is an activist, perpetual skeptic, director of outreach for The Grayzone and producer of Grayzone Radio at Pacifica.

In recordings obtained by The Grayzone,and flaunted his genocidal views.The Biden administration has balked after announcing plans to sanction five units of the Israeli military accused of wanton human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank.the US State Department has claimed, referencing unknown efforts by Israel to hold its soldiers accountable.an all-male unit of Orthodox Jewish nationalists which operates almost exclusively in the Ramallah district of the West Bank.cluding sexual assault and beating at least three older men to death while they were lying on the ground in custody.Israeli authorities refused to charge the soldiers for Asad's killing, opting instead for a disciplinary slap on the wrist while paying compensation to Asad's family. report by the Washington DC-based human rights organization, DAWN, found that the commander of the unit at the time of Asad's killing,was later promoted to Deputy Commander of the Kfir Brigade, which oversees the Netzah Yehuda formation.Despite Netzah Yehuda's documented record of abuses, theDuring an April 29 State Department press briefing , reporters pressed spokesman Vedant Patel to explain why the administration had hesitated. Patel insisted:While the State Department claims to be "still deciding" whether to sanction Netzah Yehuda,According to the self-described soldier's account,as punishment for supposedly interfering with a raid it was conducting at the time.the soldier said.The self-proclaimed Netzah Yehuda member referred to Arabs as "murders, criminal animals," while boasting that he enjoyed killing and torturing Palestinians, likening himself and members of his unit to Americans who photographed themselves with dead Japanese soldiers during World War II, "doing funny things with their bodies."he declared.The relevant portion of the Netzah Yehuda soldier's testimony is below:The Grayzone has been unable to verify the identity of the self-declared Israeli soldier who testified to witnessing the killing of Omar Asad. However, the detailed and entirely spontaneous account he provided of Asad's killing and his own role in Netzah Yehuda lend credibility to his testimony.recorded the conversations and provided them to The Grayzone on June 8, 2022, just hours after publishing a portion of the confession on Reddit . Their own voice could not be heard because they documented the exchanges with a screen capture application.told The Grayzone they met the self-described Israeli soldier on the Palestine section of the "Politics" chat room on Discord. Within moments, the two struck up a heated argument about the conflict.Like many serving in Israel's Kfir Brigade, the soldier appeared to be a "Lone Soldier," or a foreigner who emigrated to Israel alone and volunteered for army service on ideological and/or religious grounds.And like so many of those drawn to Israeli society from abroad, the soldierWhile the self-described Netzah Yehuda soldier refused to provide his name during the Discord chats,a moniker likely inspired by the name of the weekly propaganda newsletter ofThe Ustasha were fascist collaborators who presided over the establishment of a Nazi puppet state during World War Two, imposing a racist legal order while placing minorities like Serbs, Roma and Jews in concentration camps.According to NuclearDiffusion, the soldier said he was born in the US to a Jewish mother. Beneath his Discord handle, he posted a phrase in Croatian which translated to: "We are always ready."According to the established account of the killing of Omar Asad,a town eight kilometers northeast of Ramallah, early on a cold, damp morning onThey took Asad to a construction site 100 meters from the checkpoint, then left him there bound, gagged, blindfolded, and exposed to the freezing cold.Testimony from the unnamed self-proclaimed Netzah Yehuda soldier corroborates this version of events, but suggests his unit left the elderly man in the cold longer than one hour - and did so as "a joke."Slightly misstating Asad's age, the soldier said:Asked why his unit abused the old man, the soldier explained:The soldier insisted the killing was an accident, remarking:Though the Netzah Yehuda soldier was clearly uncomfortable with the killing of Asad, insisting, "I didn't say it was his fault," he justified the death on the grounds of "a thing called collateral damage."Asked whether he enjoyed killing his perceived enemies, the Netzah Yehuda soldier declared: