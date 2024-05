© Unknown

"Over and over again, we keep changing the name of how we are referring to those who have entered into criminal activity and each time we make that change, each agency has to make that change on every one of their documents. Right now in the Department of Corrections, there's multiple changes that have been made and it's costing thousands and thousands of dollars just to do a name change. Why is it necessary to make the name change?"

"This expansion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote equity and effectiveness within the Adult Redeploy Illinois program. By diversifying the board and enhancing funding flexibility, the board can better address challenges faced within the ARI system."

Illinois Democratic state lawmakers are aiming to change wording with a new bill.among other changes, according to a summary of the bill.said during a Tuesday hearing, according to The Center Square The legislation is being sponsored by Democratic Illinois State Reps. Kelly M. Cassidy and Lindsey LaPointe and Democratic State Sens. Robert Peters, Mike Simmons and Adriane Johnson.It would also add members to the Adult Redeploy Illinois Oversight Board from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Sangamon and Cook County Adult Probation departments, as well as two members who have personal experience with the Adult Redeploy Illinois system.Peters is asking lawmakers to focus on that portion of the legislation. He said in a Tuesday statement: