House Bill 4409 will amend the Illinois Crime Reduction Act of 2009 to change "references from 'offenders' to 'justice-impacted individuals,'" among other changes, according to a summary of the bill.
Republican State Sen. Terri Bryant said during a Tuesday hearing, according to The Center Square:
"Over and over again, we keep changing the name of how we are referring to those who have entered into criminal activity and each time we make that change, each agency has to make that change on every one of their documents. Right now in the Department of Corrections, there's multiple changes that have been made and it's costing thousands and thousands of dollars just to do a name change. Why is it necessary to make the name change?"The legislation is being sponsored by Democratic Illinois State Reps. Kelly M. Cassidy and Lindsey LaPointe and Democratic State Sens. Robert Peters, Mike Simmons and Adriane Johnson.
It would also add members to the Adult Redeploy Illinois Oversight Board from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Sangamon and Cook County Adult Probation departments, as well as two members who have personal experience with the Adult Redeploy Illinois system.
"This expansion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote equity and effectiveness within the Adult Redeploy Illinois program. By diversifying the board and enhancing funding flexibility, the board can better address challenges faced within the ARI system."
It's not just politicians, a lot of people today shrink away from these words, as they lump all this divine retribution as an unforeseen side effect of Catholic indoctrination.
Do these blind creeps honestly believe that "offense" will be eliminated just by eliminating the word? It'll only create a deeper hell, where as well as having to pay for the consequences they will have no awareness of why they are suffering.
What do you call Robert Peters wearing a suit? The defendant...