Thus, we stand not on the precipice, but on the very edge... If such enemy actions are not stopped, an irreversible collapse of the strategic security of nuclear powers will begin.

The US is so deeply involved in the conflict that it likely knew about Kiev's plans, Senator Dmitry Rogozin saysIn a statement on Telegram on Saturday, Rogozin, a senator who previously headed up the Russian space agency Roscosmos and is now in charge of a military technical center called Tsar's Wolves, said thatThe Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the matter, while the extent of the damage remains unclear.Rogozin suggested that it was extremely unlikely that the strike, which Ukrainian media reported involved several drones, was carried out at Kiev's sole initiative and without US involvement.According to the senator,This seems to have changed, however, as "the US has commissioned a crime by hiring an irresponsible bandit" to attack Russia's early warning system, the official said, apparently referring to Vladimir Zelensky.Rogozin claimed thatwhich went into operation in 2013. The system can detect incoming cruise and ballistic missiles at a range of 6,000km and can track up to 500 targets. During the inauguration of the system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it would significantly increase the country's defense capabilities in the southern and southwestern directions.