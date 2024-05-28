It has been another active week of weather in Arkansas.The latest storms on Wednesday night knocked out power for thousands, especially in southern Arkansas.In Hempstead County, a herd of 19 cows were discovered dead after storms blew through the area.According to The Hempstead County Office of Emergency Management, the cows were huddled under a tree when lightning struck a little after 5 p.m.The cows were being kept on Highway 371 east of Blevins.Below is a video of the aftermath, viewer discretion is advised: