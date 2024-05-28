mmmmm
It has been another active week of weather in Arkansas.

The latest storms on Wednesday night knocked out power for thousands, especially in southern Arkansas.

In Hempstead County, a herd of 19 cows were discovered dead after storms blew through the area.

According to The Hempstead County Office of Emergency Management, the cows were huddled under a tree when lightning struck a little after 5 p.m.

The cows were being kept on Highway 371 east of Blevins.

