A three-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs in Maharatra's Nagpur on Tuesday, May 21.The incident took place in the city's Mauda area when the child stepped out of the home when his mother was busy with household work.As he stepped out, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, in which he sustained grievous injuries, his father said while speaking to the media.According to eyewitnesses, the dogs attacked the child's neck and pinned him, biting his legs and hands.Shahane was then released from the dogs' clutches by the neighbours and rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.Earlier, in a similar incident, another five-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs in a rural area of Nagpur in 2022.Five-year-old had gone for a morning walk with his elder sister when he was attacked by stray dogs.