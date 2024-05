© @speedbird5280 (Hayden Smith) via Instagram

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hasThe FAA proposed an 'Airworthiness Directive' in March, "prompted by a determination that the nitrogen enriched air distribution system (NEADS) cover plate assembly attached to a certain vent stringer in the center wing tank [of certain Boeing 777 aircraft]The air regulator explains that the "accumulation of electrostatic charge in the cover plate assembly and the float valve assembly" as a result of the fault "could lead to electrostatic discharge to the surrounding structure.""This condition, if not addressed,the FAA warns.An FAA audit failed Boeing and Spirit on dozens of product audits as these issues were becoming widely reported, with whistleblowers stepping forward alleging they were raising serious safety concerns internally and being ignored., including one, John Barnett, deemed to have fatally shot himself after telling friends, "If anything happens to me, it's not suicide."Boeing insiders allege standards are falling as a result of "politicized" Human Resources (HR) directives pushing "anti-excellence" Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ( DEI ) policies.However, the FAA has also been pressuring the aviation industry to push DEI policies, not only for women and ethnic minorities but for people with "psychiatric disability" and even "severe intellectual disability."