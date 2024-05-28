© @speedbird5280 (Hayden Smith) via InstagramFILE: A United Airlines Boeing 777 suffered an uncontained engine failure over Denver earlier today.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has identified a fault in 292 U.S.-registered Boeing 777 aircraft, chiefly operated by United and American Airlines, that could cause their jet engines to discharge electrostatic energy into their fuel tanks and blow them up mid-air
.
The FAA proposed an 'Airworthiness Directive' in March, "prompted by a determination that the nitrogen enriched air
distribution system (NEADS) cover plate assembly attached to a certain vent stringer in the center wing tank [of certain Boeing 777 aircraft] was installed without a designed electrical bond."
The air regulator explains that the "accumulation of electrostatic charge in the cover plate assembly and the float valve assembly" as a result of the fault "could lead to electrostatic discharge to the surrounding structure."
"This condition, if not addressed, could result in an ignition source inside the fuel tank and subsequent fire or explosion,"
the FAA warns.Boeing and parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems have been plagued by scandals in recent months. Multiple aircraft have lost doors mid-air, dropped tires, and hurt passengers after violent movements caused by "technical events."
An FAA audit failed
Boeing and Spirit on dozens of product audits as these issues were becoming widely reported, with whistleblowers
stepping forward alleging they were raising serious safety concerns internally and being ignored.Two of these whistleblowers have died suddenly
, including one, John Barnett, deemed to have fatally shot
himself after telling friends, "If anything happens to me, it's not suicide."
Boeing insiders allege standards are falling
as a result of "politicized" Human Resources (HR) directives pushing "anti-excellence" Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI
) policies.
However, the FAA has also
been pressuring the aviation industry to push DEI policies, not only for women
and ethnic minorities but for people with "psychiatric disability" and even "severe intellectual disability."
As for DEI, it all started way back, when every kid had to get a ribbon.