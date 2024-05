A passenger died and others were injured on a flight from London to Singapore today which is said to haveThe Boeing 777 plane operated by Singapore Airlines left the UK's Heathrow airport on Monday evening at 22.17pm local time with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.However, flight SQ321 experienced severe turbulence while flying close toThe plane - registered 9V-SWM - was diverted to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok where it made an emergency landing at 15.45pm local time, the airline announced on its Facebook page.It had been scheduled to land at the Singapore Changi Airport at 6.10pm local time.Ambulances were pictured on the tarmac next to the plane, with emergency service workers seen carrying at least one person away in a stretcher.Local media reported that one passenger had died and around 30 others were injured, leading to the emergency landing. It was not immediately clear where the person who died in the incident was from.One man who said he was on the flight took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe the incident.Andrew Davies, from Lewisham, London, wrote that he and other passengers who were not injured in the turbulence were currently waiting in a holding area at the airport.Lots of people injured - including the air stewards who were stoic and did everything they could,' he wrote.'Bangkok emergency services quick to respond.Mr Davies wrote that 'passengers with medical training' were working to help the injured in the aftermath of the plane dropping.Not sure what happened with them,' he said.'People's belongings scattered, coffee and water splattered the ceiling. Surreal. So many injured people.I couldn't help her - just got her water.'He said that he wished he could have done more to help, adding: 'My heart goes out to the gentleman who lost his life and his poor wife. Awful experience.In a statement on Facebook , Singapore Airlines confirmed the emergency landing and that one passenger had died in the incident.'Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London ( Heathrow ) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route,' the statement from the airline said. 'The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time.'We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were,' it said.'Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.'Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft,' the statement added. 'We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.'Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said his country's government would assist the passengers and their families.'I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore,' he wrote on Facebook.Speaking to the BBC , aviation expert John Strickland said thatHowever, severe turbulence can be dramatic and lead to severe injuries or sadly in this case a fatality,' he added. 'It is not for nothing that airlines recommend keeping seat belts loosely fastened throughout a flight be it long or short.'WhileQuestions over safety have plagued the manufacturer ever since a door plug blew out of a 737 Max on an Alaska Airlines flight in January.The safety crisis at Boeing has led to aircraft shortages, which could cause a wave of cancellations this summer as Britons prepare for their holiday getaways.This has not been helped by a string of incidents involving Boeing planes, with May seeing at least four - with three coming in just two days In Turkey on May 9, a Boeing plane's tyre burst on the runway after landing.That same day, shocking footage emerged showing the moment terrified passengers fled a burning Boeing 737-300 jet carrying 78 passengers that skidded off the runway and caught fire during take-off in Senegal These two incidents came after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on May 8, with video showing its nose skidding along the runway.Video also captured flames shooting from the back of a Boeing 747-400 just last week on May 16, forcing the jet to make an emergency landing in Indonesia.This is a breaking news story. More to follow...