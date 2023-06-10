Worried about flying? Things may be getting bumpier for you, a new study suggests aviation turbulence is worsening with climate change.Research from the University of Reading shows that the skies that aircraft fly through today is much more unstable than 40 years ago.The data focused on clean-air flights, where other forms of turbulence were not present.The study equates the rise to climate change, with hours building in line with other measurable effects of the warming climate.More specifically, the effect is the result of warmer air caused by carbon dioxide emissions, which increases wind shear in the jet streams. Directly strengthening turbulence, especially over the North Atlantic.In addition to creating an uncomfortable ride for passengers, turbulence is estimated to cost the aviation industry between $150-500 million in the US due to increased wear-and-tear on planes and injuries to those onboard.over the North Atlantic from aircraft flying in clear-air conditions.