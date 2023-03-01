© MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



in

February last year, which saw the company lose a batch of 40 satellites after launching them right into a relatively mild geomagnetic storm

"I've been a wellsite geologist for close to 30 years, and last night/this morning was the first time that we briefly suspended drilling operations due to a solar storm,"

Earlier this year, the European Space Agency reported that some of its low-orbiting

satellites were losing altitude

due to the swelled-up atmosphere.