February last year, which saw the company lose a batch of 40 satellites after launching them right into a relatively mild geomagnetic storm

"I've been a wellsite geologist for close to 30 years, and last night/this morning was the first time that we briefly suspended drilling operations due to a solar storm,"

Earlier this year, the European Space Agency reported that some of its low-orbiting

satellites were losing altitude

due to the swelled-up atmosphere.

A powerful solar storm thatforced SpaceX to delay a Starlink launch from Florida and temporarily disrupted operations of several Canadian oil rigs as GPS signals were too inaccurate., at 6:13 p.m. ET (2313 GMT) on Monday after the geomagnetic storm, classified by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a strong G3 storm subsided. Liftoff occurred about 4.5 hours after the originally scheduled launch time.When huge amounts of charged solar particles reach our planet, the interactions of these particles with Earth's upper atmosphere cause the atmosphere to swell. When that happens, the density of gases at higher altitudes increases and spacecraft experience more drag. Since SpaceX launches Starlink craft into very low altitudes and then uses the satellite's onboard propulsion to raise their orbit, this additional drag proved too much for the ill-fated spacecraft.Since that 2022 incident, the company has not only been paying greater attention to space weather forecasts but has also been providing data from Starlink's onboard sensors to help NOAA improve its space weather forecasting models.The G3 storm that caused Monday's launch delay was a result of a combination of factors. coronal hole , which is essentially an opening in the sun 's magnetic field. On top of that,), enormous bursts of solar plasma, emerged from an active region, or a sunspot , over the weekend andDedicated aurora chasers also managed to snap the arrival of the southern polar lights over Australia's westernmost big city, Perth.SpaceX, however, was not the only company inconvenienced by the geomagnetic storm.Commenting on the post on her Twitter account, U.S. solar physicist and space weather expert Tamitha Skov explained that the rigs were affected by the disruption of GPS signals, which they use for precise navigation."The ongoing strong #solarstorm is impacting #GPS and even has caused the temporary suspension of drilling platforms due to the unreliability of even precision GPS signals and due to the GICs (geomagnetically induced currents in the ground)," Skov said in the tweet . "Events like these will come more often as we rise towards solar maximum."and can cause minor problems to power grids and spacecraft in orbit, as well as satellite signal and radio signal disruption.The more powerful G4 and G5 storms have not occurred during this cycle yet. While a G4 is still relatively common, with up to 100 hitting Earth each solar cycle, the most severe G5 class only arrives about four times per cycle. G5 storms can cause widespread power blackouts and even damage power transformers.In such powerful storms, spacecraft operators might completely lose track of their satellites as the swelled-up atmosphere would affect satellite's trajectories.and trigger further growth of the amount of debris that clutters near-Earth space.The current geomagnetically stormy weather is, however, expected to subside in the coming days, according to the U.K. space weather authority, the Met Office , the Met Office said.