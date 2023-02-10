Science & Technology
Solar vortex? Strange phenomenon observed on the sun
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 12:04 UTC
The remarkable phenomenon was caught by NASA on the James Webb Space Telescope and tweeted by Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster.
"Talk about Polar Vortex!" she wrote last week. "Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!"
Unusual activity typically occurs at the sun's 55 degree latitudes once every 11-year solar cycle, according to experts, but this incident is stumping researchers.
A prominence is a large, bright feature that extends outward from the sun's surface. Other filament tear-aways have been observed in the past — not like this, though.
told Space.com that researchers aren't sure what causes such a unique event.
"Once every solar cycle, it forms at the 55 degree latitude and it starts to march up to the solar poles," McIntosh said. "It's very curious. There is a big 'why' question around it. Why does it only move toward the pole one time and then disappears and then comes back, magically, three or four years later in exactly the same region?"
While experts admit it probably has something to do with the sun's magnetic field, the rest remains a mystery due to humanity's limited view of its star. Scientists can only view the sun from the "ecliptic plane," or the geometric plane that contains the orbit of Earth.
The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter mission — which is taking photos of the sun while raising its orbit beyond the ecliptic plane — might provide answers, but until then, researchers are left scratching their heads.
Experts have observed solar projections fairly often, such as last year's solar flares that threatened to impact Earth. Such projections could disrupt GPS systems, power grids and even radio signals, researchers warned at the time — although there's no way to precisely predict how this solar vortex would affect our planet.
Just this month, the sun projected multiple "powerful" flares that disrupted communication on Earth, according to Space.com, although it appeared to be otherwise harmless. The sun is en route to reaching its peak of activity during the current 11-year cycle in 2025.
The LMH model does seem to tie up a few loose ends.
The SOTT community always provides more facinating and stimulating conversation around already fascinating topics.
Said filament detached on the 02/022023 and an even bigger one detached this morning, almost in the same spot.
It's interesting that our Sun's Northern hemisphere is experiencing a magnetic influence and so is planet Earth, this it has NOT been reported by our baised media yet.
So I'll give SOTTIES a News FLASH, there's unprecedented earthquakes now happening in BOTH Earth's polar regions and down the Eastern seaboard of Africa, something one MIGHT want to keep an eye on, especially as we are dependent on this now shaking rock as a place to live .
Turkey's quakes in video
[Link]
With that said, it has occurred to me that given the high velocity winds around the poles on planet earth.......well, it has occurred to me that that might be a source of energy clean!
Imagine a bunch of balloons circling around in the wind over the poles at certain times of the year - who has claim to any energy created by that I ponder.
With Respect to you and your golden as well as the shephard,
Ken
This was a comment that didn’t make sense
“ Scientists can only view the sun from the "ecliptic plane," or the geometric plane that contains the orbit of Earth”.
What about STEREO? [Link]
Another query would be why and who is pointing the James Webb Space Telescope at this seemingly ultra rare occurrence at this particular moment?
They can see behind the sun, ITS THAT THEY DONT WANT US TO KNOW ABOUT IT.
To continuously have a view on the "backside" of the sun, such a satellite/device must approximately follow the earth's orbit by six months delay. And thus in quite some distance.
I obviously don’t understand the mechanics and scheduling apparatus of the telescope so I presented my comment as a query.
Janv 26 Jan 28/29 Feb 5 Feb 7 Feb 10 Feb 14 Feb 18 Feb 25 Mar 7 Mar 11 Mar 23 Mar 24 (Mar 25 + 1 AVRIL CHANGEMENT DE VIE drastique).
That is why a few years ago, I decided sometimes it is better to be a bit less metaphorical, but no denying metaphoric thinking as well as......thinking with both sides of one's brain.....there is a term for it but it illudes me presently....anywho - .....oh, it is metaphysical sort of thinking the term I was seeking from my brain gave up spinning needlessly a long time ago.
Now I'm focused.....or at least I hope I am.
My Lord knows my mind.....and much more than that I reckon.
Thats whats "pulling" pieces off our Sun.
Because it travels at 3 different speeds ( as put forward by the great chilean astronomer Carlos Ferrada). Nasa ass-tronomers cant pin down its exact arrival time.
Which is why the un just moved their 2030 culling up to 2025
Or maybe, that da-gon comet ran into it and is trying to get outside on the other side?
Either or or maybe something different....regardless, scientist these days seem to be dying on their flawed religion....
Interesting phenomenon that perhaps we don’t fully understand yet. Unknown unknown.
Birkeland current related possibly as mentioned above by sbc.
Another possibility since the article says Tornado shaped which is cylindrical & North Pole is an axis - Possibly Z-pinch related - A pinch (alternately called a “knot,” “Bennett pinch” (after Willard Harrison Bennett), “electromagnetic pinch”, “magnetic pinch”, the “pinch effect” or “plasma pinch” is the compression of an electrically conducting filament by magnetic forces. The conductor is usually a plasma, but could also be a solid or liquid metal. In a z-pinch, the current is axial (in the z direction in a cylindrical coordinate system) and the magnetic field azimuthal; in a theta-pinch, the current is azimuthal (in the theta direction in cylindrical coordinates) and the magnetic field is axial. Pinches occur naturally in electrical discharges such as lightning bolts, the aurora, current sheets and solar flares. They are also produced in the laboratory, primarily for research into fusion power, but also by hobbyists.
The sun is NOT a spinning ball of gaseous plasma : [Link]