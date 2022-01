New sunspot counts from NOAA confirm that the young solar cycle is outperforming the official forecast. You are here:Sunspot counts have exceeded predictions for 15 straight months. The monthly value at the end of December 2021 wasThe " official forecast " comes from the Solar Cycle Prediction Panel representing NOAA, NASA and International Space Environmental Services (ISES). Using a variety of leading indicators, the Panel predicted that Solar Cycle 25 would peak in July 2025 as a relatively weak cycle, similar in magnitude to its predecessor Solar Cycle 24. Instead, Solar Cycle 25 is shaping up to be stronger."We are definitely seeing the effects on the ground in the Arctic!" reports Chad Blakley of the Swedish tour guide service Lights over Lapland.Indeed,since the new solar cycle began. In 2020, the first full year of Solar Cycle 25, there were 9 days with at least minor ( G1-class ) geomagnetic storms. That number skyrocketed to 25 days in 2021. One of those "storm days" (Nov. 4, 2021) was a borderline G4-class (severe) eventAnother sign of increasing solar activity is the X-flare.are the most powerful type of solar flare. They can cause strong radio blackouts, pepper Earth's atmosphere with energetic particles, and herald intense geomagnetic storms. The sunTwo down, 98 to go? Typical 11-year solar cycles produce more than 100 X-flares during the years around Solar Max. Stay tuned for updates as Solar Cycle 25 intensifies.