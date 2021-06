© Mongta Studio/Shutterstock







Above: Oppositely charged magnetic bands (red and blue) march toward the sun's equator where they annihilate one another, kickstarting the next solar cycle. [ full caption

Something big may be about to happen on the sun. "We call it the Termination Event," says Scott McIntosh, a solar physicist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), "and it's very, very close to happening."If you've never heard of the Termination Event, you're not alone. Many researchers have never heard of it either. It's a relatively new idea in solar physics championed by McIntosh and colleague Bob Leamon of the University of Maryland - Baltimore County. According to the two scientists,; this is magnetism, not anti-matter. Nevertheless, the Termination Event is a big deal. It can kickstart the next solar cycle into a higher gear.Orthodox models of the sun's inner magnetic dynamo favor a weak cycle and do not even include the concept of "terminators.""What can I say?" laughs McIntosh. "We're heretics!"The researchers outlined their reasoning in a December 2020 paper in the research journal Solar Physics., and this is key to predicting the solar cycle.since the Terminator Event that began Solar Cycle 24. Previous solar cycles with such short intervals have been among the strongest in recorded history.These ideas may be controversial, but they have a virtue that all scientists can appreciate: They're testable. If the Termination Event happens soon and Solar Cycle 25 skyrockets, the "heretics" may be on to something. Stay tuned for updates.