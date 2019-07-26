© Images of the Sun from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. The left image was taken last month during the current solar minimum. The image on the right was taken in April 2014 during the last solar maximum.





via Gfycat





This visualization of a computer model simulation shows a solar tsunami, which is initiated at the equator. As the tsunami travels toward the poles it buoys the toroidal magnetic fields (white lines) traveling deeper in the solar interior. As these bands are lifted to the surface, they erupt as sunspots on the solar surface.



(©UCAR. Visualization: Mausumi Dikpati, NCAR. This animation is freely available for media & nonprofit use.)

Title: What the sudden death of solar cycles can tell us about the nature of the solar interior

Authors: Scott W. McIntosh, Robert J. Leamon, Ricky Egeland, Mausumi Dikpati, Yuhong Fan, and Matthias Rempel

Journal: Solar Physics



Title: Triggering the birth of new cycle's sunspots by solar tsunami

Authors: Mausumi Dikpati, Scott W. McIntosh, Subhamoy Chatterjee, Dipankar Banerjee, Ron Yellin-Bergovoy, and Abhishek Srivastava

Journal: Scientific Reports

In a pair of new papers, scientists paint a picture ofThe new findings provide insight into the mysterious timing of sunspot cycles, which are marked by the waxing and waning of sunspot activity on the solar surface. While scientists have long known that these cycles last approximately 11 years, predicting when one cycle ends and the next begins has been challenging to pin down with any accuracy. The new research could change that.In one of the studies, which relies onWith an understanding of what to look for in the run up to these terminators, theIn a second study, motivated by the first, scientists explore the mechanism for how a terminator event could trigger the start of a new sunspot cycle using a sophisticated computer model. The resulting simulations show that "solar tsunamis" could provide the connection and explain the Sun's remarkably rapid transition from one cycle to the next.Both studies were led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)."The evidence for terminators has been hidden in the observational record for more than a century, but until now, we didn't know what we were looking for," said NCAR scientist Scott McIntosh, who directs the center's High Altitude Observatory and worked on both studies. "By combining such a wide variety of observations over so many years, we were able to piece together these events and provide an entirely new look at how the Sun's interior drives the solar cycle."The research was funded by the National Science Foundation, which is NCAR's sponsor, NASA's Living with a Star program, and the Indo-US Joint Networked R&D Center.Sunspot cycles are born after solar minimum, a period when the face of the Sun is quiet.The rough midpoint of this progression is solar maximum, when sunspots are the most abundant.Predicting the timing of sunspot evolution is a major scientific goal, in part becauseBut such predictions have proven challenging.For example, the Sun is currently in a solar minimum. Scientist know the relative peace means that the current solar cycle is wrapping up, but it has been difficult to say whether the new cycle will begin in a few months or a few years. McIntosh and his colleagues think their studies can provide more clarity, both into the timing of cycles and also into what drives the cycles themselves.The researchers began by studying the movement ofBy observing bright points, which occur even in the relative calm of a solar minimum, the scientists think they have gained a more complete view of the solar cycle than if they focused only on sunspot activity.In the new study that identifies terminator events, published in the journal Solar Physics, the scientists corroborate the bright point observations with a number of other observations from a variety of spacecraft- and ground-observing facilities stretching back over 13 solar cycles."We were able to identify these terminators by looking at data from a whole range of- in addition to the bright points," said University of Maryland scientist Bob Leamon, a co-author of the paper who is also a researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "The results demonstrate that you really need to be able to step back and use all the available data to appreciate how things work - not just one spacecraft or one observation or one model."McIntosh and his team have identified that coronal bright points allow them to better "see" the solar cycle unfolding. But why does the sunspot cycle start surging in the midlatitudes a few weeks after the terminator?The paper on solar tsunamis, led by NCAR scientist Mausumi Dikpati and published in Scientific Reports, explores the possible mechanisms behind the observations."We have observed the sunspot cycle for hundreds of years, but it's been a mystery what mechanism could transport a signal from the equator, where the cycle ends, to the Sun's mid-latitudes, where the next cycle begins, in such a relatively short amount of time," said Dikpati.As a body, the research provides a new way of thinking about the workings of the solar interior that challenges some of the conventional thinking about processes on the Sun. Whether or not the research is on the right track - and could improve our predictive capabilities - will soon get its first test.There are a number of instruments that are ideally suited to observe the inevitable end of the current solar cycle and the start of the next, according to the authors. These include the Parker Solar Probe, which launched last August, the STEREO-A spacecraft, the Solar Dynamics Observatory, the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, and other assets."In the next year, we should have a unique opportunity to extensively observe a terminator event as it unfolds and then to watch the launch of Sunspot Cycle 25," McIntosh said. "We believe the results, especially if the terminator arrives when predicted, could revolutionize our understanding of the solar interior and the processes that create sunspots and shape the sunspot cycle."