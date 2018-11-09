Valentina Zharkova
Professor Valentina Zharkova gave a presentation of her Climate and the Solar Magnetic Field hypothesis at the Global Warming Policy Foundation in October, 2018. The information she unveiled should shake/wake you up.

Zharkova was one of the few that correctly predicted solar cycle 24 would be weaker than cycle 23 - only 2 out of 150 models predicted this.

Her models have run at a 93% accuracy and her findings suggest a Super Grand Solar Minimum is on the cards beginning 2020 and running for 350-400 years.

The last time we had a little ice age only two magnetic fields of the sun went out of phase.

This time, all four magnetic fields are going out of phase.

Here's a great (and relatively brief) video explanation of Zharkova's presentation from Diamond and Lee Wheelbarger:


And here's the presentation in full:


If the world was looking for an Epiphany moment, this should be it.

Even if you believe the IPCC's worst case scenario, Zharkova's analysis blows any 'warming' out of the water.

Lee Wheelbarger sums it up: even if the IPCC's worst case scenarios are seen, that's only a 1.5 watts per square meter increase. Zharkova's analysis shows a 8 watts per square meter decrease in TSI to the planet.

Forget the arguments, debates and attempts to win over AGW alarmists - and just prepare.

Time is almost up.