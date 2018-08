© NOAA



those years that Europe endured the harshest winters in memory.

"It seems something can not be hidden longer..." says Italian geologist Dr Mirco Poletto."On 'Il meteo', an Italian weather forecast website, they continue talking about solar minimum and cooling," says Dr Poletto. "The funny thing: they say the sun is "unusually" weak, showing no knowledge about long term solar cycles. Going on in the article, however, they mention Maunder minimum, the little ice age, and other cold periods."..............Here's my (Robert's) attempt to paraphrase the Italian website:The Sun appears unusually tired, because sunspots on its surface are not visible and seems destined to remain rather low for the next days. This continues a trend since the beginning of 2018, because. That makes us reflect, because all of"spotless" days ( without stains ).Should we be concerned? Well, scholars say, and an "off" sun could have quite negative repercussions. This is not a fantasy, as it has happened in the past.named after Eward Maunder , a British astronomer. During the Maunder minimumIn 1709 the port of Genoa froze , the Venetian lagoon turned into a single slab of ice. The consequences were catastrophic, with heavy snowfall in the winter and abnormally cool summers that completely overturned the agricultural activities and breeding .At present there are no conditions for the return to a " Little Ice Age ", but climatologists say that we could return to a period similar to that experienced in the 60s of nine hundred (I don't know what that means),The implications for Italy may be immediate. There are increasing possibilities of a rather cool and rainy autumn , especially in the northern regions and parts of the central ones, while the South could enjoy a prolonged summer, at least during the month of October.The climate could be at a really crucial crossroads over the next few years. Big changes seem to be waiting for us, and we could all be witnesses to something very unusual.Thanks to Dr Mirco Poletto for this link