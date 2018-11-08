Piers Corbyn
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Astrophysist Piers Corbyn of WeatherAction.com long range forecasters and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss what to expect moving deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum and how much Earth's temperatures will drop from this point forward.
  • SLAT (Solar-Lunar-Action-Technique) data especially concerning lunar effects
  • Earth's climate driven by sun-earth magnetic connectivity 'Solar Theory'
  • The UN Climate Committee - the IPCC - is deliberately ignoring or covering-up these facts which show in official data
  • Deluge of climate hype as we head deeper into the new Grand Solar Minimum / Mini Ice Age
  • Hurricane activity IS linked to solar cycles

