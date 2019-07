© NASA/SDO/Goddard Space Flight Center

Our star is effectively shutting down, starting next year (2020).

Professor Valentina Zharkova's full paper released June 24 entitled, 'Oscillations of the Baseline of Solar Magnetic Field and Solar Irradiance on a Millennial Timescale' has been, while now also suggesting centuries of natural warming post-Minima.: the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715), Wolf minimum (1300-1350), Oort minimum (1000-1050), Homer minimum (800-900 BC); as well as with the past Grand Maximas: the Medieval Warm Period (900-1200), the Roman Warm Period (400-150 BC), and so on.Now, following the well-documented super Grand Solar Minimum cycle (2020-2055), and coming somewhat as a surprise,And then succeeding that cooling period, from 2415, the world, according to Zharkova, will continue on with its warming trend, again at an average of 0.5C (0.9F) per century,It is a little confusing whyback in October, 2018. Whether it has been included to continue her funding and/or to see her GSM message reach a wider audience is honestly anyone's guess.Though to her credit, at least the 0.5C (0.9F) warming per century is driven by the sun, and not you, not CO2.Zharkova's work, at worst, confirms that the earth warms and cools as a part of complex natural cycles.For a more detailed look at the paper, click here for tallbloke's breakdown.And, to me at least, it remains a fair takeaway that regardless of what happens post-2055, that 35 year cooling period beginning 2020 should be enough to give almost-every living organism on the planet cause for concern.Historically, life hasn't done too well in the cold:The upcoming GSM is forecast (by Zharkova herself, among others) to beWe are already seeing an increase in unstable weather patterns, as the weakest solar cycle in over 100 years (SC24) continues to weaken the jet stream, reverting it's usual zonal (tight) flow to more of a meridional (wavy) one.is also associated with low solar activity. Increasing Cosmic Rays are believed to heat the muons in subsurface silica-rich magma ( click here for more on that ). And larger eruptions (ones that fire volcanic ash above 32,800 feet (10 km) and into the Stratosphere) have a direct cooling effect on the planet, as these ejected particulates effectively block out the sun."Clouds are the Earth's sunshade, and if cloud cover changes for any reason, you have global warming — or global cooling." — Roy W. Spencer PhD.Unfortunately, things are only expected to get worse, until 2055 at least, with now even NASA joining in the fun with their latest SC25 forecast suggesting it'll be the weakest cycle for the last 200 years, continuing the solar shutdown:The agency is effectively forecasting a return to the Dalton Minimum (1790-1830) without giving mention to the brutal cold, crop loss, famine, war and powerful Volcanic eruptions associated with it.The year 1816 went on to earn the name, "Eighteen Hundred and Froze to Death" (see the link below).The cold times are returning.The next Solar Cycle (25) is likely just a stop-off on our descent into the next super Grand Solar Minimum cycle.Prepare.