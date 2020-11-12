Studying the JET STREAM has long been an indicator of the weather to come, and to study the jet stream attention must turn to the SUN.
When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.
The jet stream reverts from a Zonal Flow to a Meridional Flow and, depending on which side of the jet stream you're on, you're either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions.
It's a phenomenon long-predicted by those studying the Sun, and one forecast to intensify as the Grand Solar Minimum continues its deepening.
Let's note all the recent hysteria regarding the anomalous warmth lingering over Siberia. Well, the region's cold temperatures didn't simply up and vanish, nor had they been heated by the magic CO2 affect, or escaped Earth's atmosphere and leaked into space — no, they were diverted south on the back of a meridional (wavy) jet stream flow: and it is THIS that's the main reason for the lower latitudes experiencing record low temperatures of late.
Residing to the south of Siberia is Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and little town called China. While Siberia was reportedly melting into oblivion, these regions beneath it were experiencing anomalous, often record-breaking COLD.
And then in June, the Siberian Times reported that a "swing" had now occurred, that northern Siberia's well-documented heat had been followed-up by unprecedented "June snow, tornadoes and floods" — an update the MSM failed to report on.
Furthermore, and serving as another example of the Changing Jet Stream, the ST article goes on to explain that while snow in the northern mountains melted some two-weeks ahead of schedule this year, "further south, though, several roads in Khakassia -known to locals as 'Warm Siberia' for its mild climate- were blocked by snow."
Because while parts of far-northern Alaska/Canada were experiencing anomalous heat back in May, the lower-latitudes beneath them -where the majority of us humans reside- were busy breaking records for all-time COLD:
North America has set 233 new all-time Monthly Low Temperature Records in May (so far) vs just the 18 Record Highs
Earth's climate is changing alright, there's little doubt about that.
But it's the Sun that's the driving force, not Man and his irrelevant CO2-excretions.
We've known the mechanisms outline above for decades, as the the below article from 1975's Science Mag would indicate, but as they clash with the modern politicized AGW agenda they've conveniently been forgotten:
historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
