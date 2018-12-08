© SOTT.net/Red Pill Press

Energetic changes being felt across our planet and how this relates to a lower activity in the Sun

Electric Universe

Jet Stream meanderings

Gulf Stream slow-down

Hurricane intensity on century cycles

Earthquakes

Magnetic field changes on Earth as the Suns magnetic field changes

Volcanic eruptions

Meteor fireballs

Tornadoes

Deluges and Atmospheric Compression events

Sinkholes

Victor Clube and space debris intensifying

Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron editors at SOTT Media and authors of "Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World" with ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes.Topics from the Interview: