ECHCC_front_low_def_CoverBook
© SOTT.net/Red Pill Press
This is part two of a discussion between Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron, editors at SOTT.net and authors of Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World, with ADAPT2030 (David DuByne).

The news cycle is largely distraction from increasing food prices and societal changes as Earth shifts to a cooler climate. As the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun is affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet.

This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes...

Topics from the interview:
  • Magnetic Field weakening on Earth
  • Volcanic winter if a VEI6-7 occurs during the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum
  • Decreasing charge of Earth's Ionosphere leads to increased volcanic activity
  • Global Electric Circuit
  • Electric Universe
  • Late Antique Little Ice Age and SO2 in the air globally
  • Galactic Cross
  • Victor Clube
  • Continental climate in both Asia and N. America will cool faster than other parts of the globe
  • Interweaving of long term cycles coming together in our lifetimes
  • Dimensional reality splits as energetic changes sweep the spiral arm of our galaxy
  • New reality aggregating and condensing
  • Hyper-dimensional view of reality

Sources