The news cycle is largely distraction from increasing food prices and societal changes as Earth shifts to a cooler climate. As the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun is affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet.
This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes...
Topics from the interview:
- Magnetic Field weakening on Earth
- Volcanic winter if a VEI6-7 occurs during the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum
- Decreasing charge of Earth's Ionosphere leads to increased volcanic activity
- Global Electric Circuit
- Electric Universe
- Late Antique Little Ice Age and SO2 in the air globally
- Galactic Cross
- Victor Clube
- Continental climate in both Asia and N. America will cool faster than other parts of the globe
- Interweaving of long term cycles coming together in our lifetimes
- Dimensional reality splits as energetic changes sweep the spiral arm of our galaxy
- New reality aggregating and condensing
- Hyper-dimensional view of reality
Sources
Review of Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection. The book is available to purchase here.