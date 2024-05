$320 million US pier collapses in Gaza, drifts to Ashdod (Video)

CENTCOM says the army vessels broke free from their moorings,Four US Army vessels, part of the support for a temporary pier built to deliver aid to Gaza, have run aground, with "Israel" assisting in the recovery effort, according to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday."The vessels broke free from their moorings and two vessels are now anchored on the beach near the pier. The third and fourth vessels are beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon," before furtherAdditionally, the statement noted thatin recovering the vessels.Part of the American naval pier in Gaza collapsed on Saturday as waves carried it toward Ashdod, according to Israeli media.In further detail, Israeli Channel 12 reported that strong waves swept away a section of the American floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip, heading toward the shores of Ashdod.The Israeli navy reportedly retrieved and reattached the section, as per the report.The US floating pier in the Mediterranean Sea has faced significant challenges since its creation on May 15, questioning its efficiency in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.It is worth noting thatIn its inaugural week of operations,within Gaza, according to the Pentagon's statement on Thursday. This falls well short of the initial target of 90 truckloads per day and accounts for just 15% of the estimated minimum daily requirement for a population of over two million people facing famine.Weather conditions present a significant challenge, with rough seas in the Mediterranean posing a threat to the pier's integrity and safety. Storms delayed the installation process, and further interruptions are possible. While the summer months are anticipated to be relatively calm, operations may need to cease by September, necessitating the dismantling of the pier.