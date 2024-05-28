The US pier that was supposed to float on the coast of the Gaza Strip: Thursday, May 25 2024
CENTCOM says the army vessels broke free from their moorings, leaving two vessels docked in Gaza and two others washed off to Israeli-occupied Askalan
.
Four US Army vessels, part of the support for a temporary pier built to deliver aid to Gaza, have run aground amid heavy seas
, with "Israel" assisting in the recovery effort, according to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday.
"The vessels broke free from their moorings and two vessels are now anchored on the beach near the pier. The third and fourth vessels are beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon," before further claiming that "no US personnel will enter Gaza. No injuries have been reported and the pier remains fully functional."
Additionally, the statement noted that Israeli occupation forces are also assisting the US Navy
in recovering the vessels.
$320 million US pier collapses in Gaza, drifts to Ashdod (Video)
Part of the American naval pier in Gaza collapsed
on Saturday as waves carried it toward Ashdod, according to Israeli media.
In further detail, Israeli Channel 12 reported that strong waves swept away a section of the American floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip, heading toward the shores of Ashdod.
The Israeli navy reportedly retrieved and reattached the section, as per the report.
The US floating pier in the Mediterranean Sea has faced significant challenges since its creation on May 15, questioning its efficiency in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian
enclave.
It is worth noting that the Pentagon allocated $320 million and deployed 1,000 soldiers and sailors to establish the pier. The mission reportedly involved fourteen ships from the US and other countries. At the same time, the US sent billions of dollars of weapons to "Israel" amid its genocide in Gaza.
In its inaugural week of operations, only 820 tons of aid were transported through the pier, with approximately two-thirds reaching distribution points
within Gaza, according to the Pentagon's statement on Thursday. This falls well short of the initial target of 90 truckloads per day and accounts for just 15% of the estimated minimum daily requirement for a population of over two million people facing famine.
Weather conditions present a significant challenge, with rough seas in the Mediterranean posing a threat to the pier's integrity and safety. Storms delayed the installation process, and further interruptions are possible. While the summer months are anticipated to be relatively calm, operations may need to cease by September, necessitating the dismantling of the pier.
