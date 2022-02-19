About 20 attackers, wearing camouflage and masks, surrounded Costal Gaslink workers in the early morning hours of February 17 in what the company called a 'highly planned and dangerous unprovoked assault.'
No injuries were reported, but Gaslink reported that the eco-warriors came from several directions and threatened the lives of several workers.
Parliament was also suspended on Friday due to the massive police operation and MPs have been urged not to go into work for their own safety. No property has been damaged in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protests, although police have arrested 70 protesters as they use Trudeau's Emergency Act to crack down on demonstrations.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to the scene, but the attackers fled into the forest and no arrests were made. Smoke bombs and torches were thrown at police as they tried to make their way past fires set in the road way. One officers was injured, according to the Toronto Sun.
'This was a calculated and organized violent attack that left its victims shaken and a multimillion dollar path of destruction,' RCMP Chief Superintendent Warren Brown said.
The First Nations and environmental groups have opposed the 420-mile pipeline project that will carry liquified natural gas to the west coast of British Columbia.
'This is truly disturbing,' federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter, referring to the Coastal GasLink attack. 'Violence and illegal acts are not the way forward on any matter.'
In the capital, Trudeau remains focused on the Canadian truckers.
Police have descended on the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, making arrests and towing away big rigs that have formed a three-week blockade protesting the country's vaccine mandates.
Using his extraordinary powers under the Emergencies Act, Trudeau bid police to establish a 'no-go' zone around the demonstration in Ottawa's core, and on Friday morning a massive force of cops and a fleet of tow truck drivers descended to clear out the Convoy's final stronghold.
Citing the 'exceptional circumstances' of the police action, Canada's Parliament suspended Friday's debate on Trudeau's emergency powers, sparing the Liberal leader another day of uncomfortable speeches from MPs who fiercely oppose his use of the Emergencies Act.
As dawn broke on Friday, cops carrying automatic weapons and wearing tactical unit uniforms were seen going door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa's snow-covered streets.
On Thursday night, police took the first step in the crackdown with the arrests of key protest leaders Tamara Lich, 47, and Christopher Barber, 46.
Lich and Barber were both charged with counseling to commit mischief, and Barber was additionally charged with counseling to commit the offenses of disobeying a court order and obstructing police. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The initial schedule called for debate through the weekend on the motion to confirm Trudeau's emergency powers, followed by a vote on Monday night.
House leadership of all parties agreed to the cancellation of Friday's sitting, with a plan to resume debate on Saturday and vote 'early next week' on the motion, which is expected to pass despite vocal opposition from the Conservative minority and allied Bloc Québécois.
Using powers under the Emergencies Act, Ottawa cops have established a 'no-go' zone with 100 checkpoints encircling the Freedom Convoy, cutting them off from support and preventing additional protesters from joining the demonstration blockading the streets around Parliament Hill.
During Friday's crackdown, Ottawa Police issued a statement on Twitter threatening to arrest journalists covering the sweep, alarming free press advocates.
'All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety,' the department said.
'Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today,' the statement added.
Ottawa Police also said as the crackdown unfolded that there was a 'concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line.'
'This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,' said OPS.
'Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested. We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful,' Ottawa police said in an alert.
Some demonstrators were seen being led away in handcuffs. One person being led away was carrying a sign that read 'Mandate Freedom.'
While some protesters surrendered, many remained defiant as the crackdown unfolded.
'Freedom was never free,' said trucker Kevin Homaund, of Montreal. 'So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?'
Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell had vowed that the protests would end this weekend, warning demonstrators: 'It's time to go, this is coming to an end.'
The early morning mood on Ottawa's snow-covered streets was almost one of resignation, and truckers, who refused to give their names, just shrugged their shoulders in response to questions over their concerns about being arrested.
The capital represented the movement's last stronghold after three weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S., caused economic damage to both countries and created a political crisis for Trudeau.
With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests gain strength and spread, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada´s Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.
Ottawa police made it clear on Thursday they were preparing to end the protest and remove the more than 300 trucks, with Ottawa's interim police chief warning: 'Action is imminent.'
Barber, a truck driver for the last 28 years who led the Saskatchewan portion of the protest convoy that has been in Ottawa for the last three weeks, was walking down the street with several friends when police detained him. Footage posted on social media showed him being detained. He could be seen smiling calmly as he was patted down and put in a patrol car.
'Call my wife!' he said, to a friend who was filming. 'And put this on social media.'
Lich, 47, widely seen as the main organizer of the protest, was detained on Thursday night as snow fell in Ottawa. She did not resist as she was handcuffed and calmly taken away in a police patrol car.
'Hold the line,' she shouted as she was escorted away.
A former fitness instructor who has sung and played guitar in a band called Blind Monday in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Lich was also a senior member of a separatist group that advocated for Canada's Western provinces to secede from the country. On Wednesday night, she had posted a tearful video to YouTube telling her supporters that she expected to be arrested imminently.
'There's a pretty good chance - I think it's inevitable at this point - I'll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I'll be getting three square meals a day,' she said.
'And that's OK. I want you to know I'm OK with that.
'I'll probably get some sleep.
'But please stay peaceful. And know that this too shall pass. There will be a tomorrow. And we will get through this.'
Meanwhile, the city's Light Rail Transit line was suspended Friday in the section that runs underneath Ottawa's truck blockaded downtown. The service runs above ground either side of district, and is normally a busy commuter route bringing people in.
Officials have cited weather reasons for the closure, following a prolonged snowfall in the city and temperatures down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. However shutting the downtown service effectively reinforces Ottawa police's new security zone around the area announced Thursday by Chief Bell.
The truckers, joined by thousands of demonstrators and some 400 vehicles, turned the streets around Parliament into a noisy party zone since first arriving on January 28, in what has become one of the worst crises to hit Trudeau since he took power in 2015.
Police made a handful of arrests Thursday evening, including of Barber, one of the main fundraisers and organizers, after authorities said action was imminent. Barber went without resistance after police told him he was being arrested for mischief.
'We absolutely are committed to end this unlawful demonstration. We have the plan, we have the commitment, we have the resources,' Chief Bell told reporters on Thursday.
Police will set up a perimeter with 100 checkpoints around downtown to stop people without legitimate reason from entering, he said.
'This weekend will look very different than the past three weekends,' he added. Previous chief Peter Sloly quit this week amid residents' fury about what they saw as police inaction.
The truckers' protests started against vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers, a measure in place in the United States, too. But slowly it spread across Canada and morphed into an anti-government movement.
Comment: No, it did not. The Daily Mail is buying into the government spin. Wishing to see Trudeau leave when he wouldn't meet with the protesters is a long way from being 'anti-government'. The Convoy has always been clear that it's goals were to get the vaccine and passport mandates lifted, so they could go back to work with no restrictions. They proclaimed themselves Canadian patriots.
Protesters blocked several land crossings with the United States, including the busiest, the Ambassador Bridge which connects to Detroit, for six days, hurting both economies.
Calling the blockades a threat to democracy, Trudeau invoked emergency measures on Monday giving his government extraordinary powers to end the unrest. Government officials said they were worried about extremists causing violence.
Comment: More like a threat to cross-border Big Business. Funny how the beating that small businesses have taken in the last two years counts for nothing.
Under law, any use of the Emergencies Act must be brought before Parliament within seven days for approval.
Debate began Thursday and will continue, according to the Act, 'without interruption' until the vote is called. After Friday's planned vote was cancelled, the House faced a Monday deadline to act.
Addressing the House on Thursday, Trudeau pleaded with legislators to support his extraordinary powers, which have enabled him to summarily freeze bank accounts and crypto wallets tied to the protests in a bid to cut off funding for the movement.
'It's high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,' Trudeau declared in Parliament, not far from where the more than 300 trucks were parked in the protest's final stand around Parliament Hill.
'They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners,' he said. 'They are a threat to public safety.'
Comment: Trudeau didn't bother with the parliamentary niceties. He actually suspended Parliament and ordered the police action, then said the government couldn't meet because of it.
Opposition Leader Candice Bergen of the Conservative Party responded by slamming Trudeau's request as 'not consistent with fundamental freedoms.'
'The Government should not have the power to close the bank accounts of Canadians on a whim,' Bergen told Parliament.
'I urge all members of this House — proceed with extreme caution. Now is the time to stand up for your constituents, to show real leadership, to help heal our divisions, to listen to those we disagree with.'
Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the center-left Bloc Québécois, said that his party would join with Conservatives in opposing Trudeau's emergency powers.
In Quebec, the memory of the 1970 October Crisis, when Trudeau's father flooded the streets with soldiers using emergency war powers in response to a diplomat's kidnapping, still rings bitterly for many.
'We are not proud of supporting these measures,' Singh said in response to a question.
Meanwhile, many protesters on Parliament Hill said they would not leave until their demands were met.
'End the mandates, give us our rights and this is over,' said Chris Dacey on Thursday. 'We'll all go back to our families.'
The border blockades turned the pressure on Trudeau to act swiftly, and U.S. President Joe Biden asked him to use federal powers.
'The illegal blockades and occupations have to stop and the borders have to remain open,' Trudeau told legislators on Thursday as Parliament started debate on the Emergencies Act, which needs to be passed within seven days of an announcement.
But the official opposition Conservative Party says there was no need for the Emergencies Act, especially since the border blockades are over.
Conservative Parliamentarian Jeremy Patzer told the House of Commons on Thursday that people around the world were alarmed to see Trudeau 'come down on peaceful protesters with a sledgehammer.'
'It is absolutely shameful,' he added.