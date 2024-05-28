mmmm
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Saturday (May 25), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was centered in Port-Vila at a depth of 32.1 kilometers (about 52 miles). The USGS said there were 11 reports of residents having felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Saturday.

The Vanuatu earthquake was reported hours after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Friday (May 24), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 32.1 kilometers (about 20 miles).

The Papua New Guinea earthquake was reported hours after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southwest Indian Ridge on Thursday (May 23), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).

The Southwest Indian Ridge has been hit by 15 earthquakes during the past year, which included a 6.2-magnitude on January 20, the largest reported in the region during that span, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck California on Monday (May 20), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was reported to be centered in Ocotillo Wells with a 11.2 kilometer (about 7.0 miles) depth.

The California earthquake struck hours after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was reported to be centered in Kashgar with a 10 kilometer (about 6.21 miles) depth.

The China earthquake struck two days after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Japan on Saturday (May 18), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was reported to be centered in Tomioka with a 35.4 kilometer (about 30 miles) depth.