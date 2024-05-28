© Azin Haghighi/MOJ News Agency/AFP

"When we found the location of the accident, the conditions of the bodies indicated that Ayatollah Raisi and other companions had died instantly but Ale-Hashem... after several hours."

The helicopter carrying Iran's Ebrahim Raisi first went missing when his aircraft convoythe news agency IRNA reported late on Tuesday, citing the deceased president's chief of staffAccording to Esmaili, weather conditions early on were normal, butOnce they started to gain altitude, the two other helicopters"After 30 seconds of flying over the clouds, our pilot noticed that the helicopter in the middle had disappeared," Esmaili stated, adding thatAccording to Esmaili, he madethrough radio devices, and was able to reachEsmaili was cited as saying:Raisi and his entourage had been returning from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, after the two leaders inaugurated a major dam project on the border between the two states. The helicopter Raisi was traveling in went down in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran. Following an over ten-hour search, which was challenging due to fog and rain,IRNA earlier reported that Raisi's helicopter crashed due to a "technical failure," butIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared five days of mourning in the country for the victims of the crash. Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is now serving as acting president, while a snap election is scheduled for June 28.Thousands of Iranians marched through Tehran on Tuesday as part of Raisi's funeral procession. The funeral is to take place later on Wednesday. The body will then be taken to Mashhad, the late president's hometown in the northeast part of Iran, where he will be buried.