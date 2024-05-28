© Ben Birchall/AP

Earlier this month, unsafe drinking water led to more than, with people asked to boil their water because of contamination fears.Afterwere told by South West Water not to use their tap water for drinking without boiling and cooling it first.Now residents in Beckenham have reported being struck by a stomach bug which is causing days of vomiting and diarrhoea. They includeKatie Cox,with what I thought was a stomach bug.It was a good week before I was able to eat again properly. Since then, the South West Water contamination has come to light and I became concerned that maybe there is something in our water.", and fear it may be caused by a bug in the water. After reporting the issue to Thames Water, people who have been unwell said technicians came to take samples of their tap water. Thames Water confirmed its technicians collected samples, which have been sent for laboratory analysis.Thames Water said: "Our technicians collected samples from a property in the area on Tuesday 22 May following customers contacting the business. Initial on site testing carried out by our accredited technician did not indicate an aesthetic issue with the water, further samples were also collected for laboratory analysis and results showed no concerns."Customers can find information about their water supply by inputting their postcode on our website. Should anyone be concerned about their tap water, we'd encourage them to contact us."A spokesperson said: "We take the quality of our water extremely seriously - it is the highest quality drinking water in the world - and since 2010 more than 99.95% of tests taken from customers' taps met the standard required by UK and European legislation. Every year, we carry out more than 500,000 tests."Labour's shadow environment secretary, Steve Reed, said: "Our water industry is broken. Just days ago, a parasite outbreak was making people sick in Devon, now [Beckenham's] drinking water may not be safe to drink."The business said data from tests showed treated water leaving its treatment works was not contaminated, but further tests overnight found small traces of cryptosporidium.In Brixham, 2,500 properties remain under boil tap water notices as the system continues to be flushed, and there has beenDavid Harris, South West Water's drought and resilience director, said: "We will not lift that boil water notice until it is safe to do so."