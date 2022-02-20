The hashtag trend was ignited by a series of moves targeting the pro-freedom demonstrators. Earlier last week, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to clamp down on the Freedom Convoy protesters demonstrating against the government's COVID-19 restrictions. The suppression has led to arrests, the freezing of financial accounts, and even officials treatening to confiscate the pets of detainees.
High-profile figures in other countries have taken notice with all eyes on Ottawa.
English actor Laurence Fox, whose Twitter bio is adorned with delivery truck emojis, tweeted Sunday: "I see that #BlackfaceHitler is trending. Good."
Fox then quoted dystopian author George Orwell who penned the iconic cautionary tale Nineteen Eighty-Four: "All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force."
"This is what #BlackfaceHitler is scared of. Unity in the face of tyranny. God bless you," Fox added in another tweet, sharing Post Millennial footage of freedom protesters dancing in the blockaded streets to the song, "We Are the World."
Twitchy editor Sam Janney responded to the trend, stating "I knew who #BlackfaceHitler was referring to before I even looked at the tag."
The hashtag refers to Trudeau donning blackface on more than one occasion and takes aim at the prime minister's draconian measures against the freedom protesters, despite the trucker convoy being largely peaceful since its conception.
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher had also slammed Trudeau after he called the freedom protesters a "fringe minority" with "unacceptable views."
"He said, but they take up space. And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of the leader as a country, do we tolerate these people?" Maher mocked. "Tolerate them?" he reacted to Trudeau's rhetoric in shock. "Now you do sound like Hitler."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who's become a vocal supporter of the Freedom Convoy, also tweeted a now-deleted satirical meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler.
Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro commented on the backlash Musk faced and explained why the post's comparison was not antisemitic:
"So, just to get this straight, if a Black Lives Matter activist attempts to murder a Jew in Louisville, this is not antisemitism. Even if his page is loaded with antisemitism, not antisemitism. However, if Elon Musk makes a Hitler joke about a leader who has now invoked an emergencies act to freeze bank accounts and utilize dictatorial power, Elon Musk must be, secretly, a vicious antisemite."
"And he tweeted out a meme of Hitler that said, 'Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.' OK, that's a very old internet joke, right? What's the difference between X politician and Hitler? Hitler had a mustache. Right? These are very old internet jokes. They're not antisemitic. Ok, like, let me explain as a person who's been attacked with, probably, more antisemitism than nearly anyone in American public life, I can safely say that is not an antisemitic meme."
Comment: Meme creativity unleashed: