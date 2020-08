© ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images



The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.



An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.



Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

At least two explosions in the Lebanese capital of Beirut have occurred near the city's main port area.Videos from around the city captured the massive explosion and subsequent shockwave Tuesday evening.A powerful blast has just rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The cause of the massive explosion is as yet unknown.But multiple social media videos from various angles shows it happened during daylight hours Tuesday, in the late afternoon or early evening local time.Images show thatIt happened near Beirut's port and there are unverified reports of a secondary explosion as well.Lebanese media is currently, given it's in the vicinity of an area where firecrackers are known to be stored.It's as yet unknown how many casualties have resulted as no doubt a massive emergency response is underway.Indeed close-up images just before the larger blast shows a large complex on fire, with either ammunition or fireworks going off, followed by the intense shockwave.The AP describes the aftermath It's reported caused widespread damage in all surrounding neighborhoods.Lately the southern Lebanese border has been scene of brief fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.Tel Aviv has recently warned Lebanon that it will be held responsible for any Hezbollah aggression.developing...