Videos from around the city captured the massive explosion and subsequent shockwave Tuesday evening.
A powerful blast has just rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The cause of the massive explosion is as yet unknown.
But multiple social media videos from various angles shows it happened during daylight hours Tuesday, in the late afternoon or early evening local time.
Images show that a massive shockwave flashed over the city, followed by an immense fireball that appeared several stories high.
It happened near Beirut's port and there are unverified reports of a secondary explosion as well.
Lebanese media is currently speculating that a large fireworks depot exploded, given it's in the vicinity of an area where firecrackers are known to be stored.
It's as yet unknown how many casualties have resulted as no doubt a massive emergency response is underway.
Indeed close-up images just before the larger blast shows a large complex on fire, with either ammunition or fireworks going off, followed by the intense shockwave.
The AP describes the aftermath:
It's reported caused widespread damage in all surrounding neighborhoods.The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.
An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.
Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
Lately the southern Lebanese border has been scene of brief fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.
Tel Aviv has recently warned Lebanon that it will be held responsible for any Hezbollah aggression.
developing...
Comment: Fireworks may have been involved, but that second blast looks like it was from at least a half-million pound bomb. The energy it released is associated with only the largest (non-nuclear) bombs and powerful volcanic eruptions.
Lebanese authorities seem to be going with 'oops, fireworks went off'...
In the meantime, we fear a lot of people may have been killed here.