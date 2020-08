After a colossal port explosion rocked the capital city of Beirut,until investigations are complete.The country's Information Minister Manal Abdelsamad saidThe port officials will be put under arrest "as soon as possible," according to Abdelsamad, and the whole procedure is expected to be finished "within the next five days." It is unclear as yet how many people are going to be arrested.The investigation is being conducted by a special committee headed by the justice minister and includes Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the heads of major security agencies.Diab has previously said that the explosion likely occurred due to the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate which had been improperly stored in a port warehouse.An open-source intelligence-gathering group, Aurora Intel The unverified images show a thick pile of dirty containers labeled "Nitroprill HD."The port's newsletter also seems to confirm thatLebanese media reported, having being seized from an abandoned ship.In the aftermath of the incident, Diab promised that those responsible for the explosion would "pay the price."