Comment: The casualty toll as of 10PM CET is 50 people dead, 2,700 injured.
Videos from around the city captured the massive explosion and subsequent shockwave Tuesday evening.
A powerful blast has just rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The cause of the massive explosion is as yet unknown.
But multiple social media videos from various angles shows it happened during daylight hours Tuesday, in the late afternoon or early evening local time.
Images show that a massive shockwave flashed over the city, followed by an immense fireball that appeared several stories high.
It happened near Beirut's port and there are unverified reports of a secondary explosion as well.
Lebanese media is currently speculating that a large fireworks depot exploded, given it's in the vicinity of an area where firecrackers are known to be stored.
Comment: Regarding the above claim: it's complete horsesh*t. In other words, Lebanese PRIVATE media (i.e., Fake News) reported that.
It's as yet unknown how many casualties have resulted as no doubt a massive emergency response is underway.
Indeed close-up images just before the larger blast shows a large complex on fire, with either ammunition or fireworks going off, followed by the intense shockwave.
The AP describes the aftermath:
The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.It's reported caused widespread damage in all surrounding neighborhoods.
An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.
Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
Lately the southern Lebanese border has been scene of brief fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.
Tel Aviv has recently warned Lebanon that it will be held responsible for any Hezbollah aggression.
Comment: Fireworks? That second blast looks like it was from at least a thousand-pound bomb. The energy it released is associated with only the largest (non-nuclear) bombs and volcanic eruptions.
In the meantime, we fear a lot of people may have been killed here.
Lebanon newspaper The Daily Star suffered massive damage to their main office:
Lebanon's port area, and thus a key economic lifeline for the small Mediterranean country, is certainly wrecked:
Another apocalyptic scene: a priest giving mass is felled from falling debris as he flees a church somewhere in the city:
Here's a still from the 'second' explosion:
Fireworks?
Turns out 'fireworks' is indeed just a rumor (one started by Lebanon's branch of the Global Fake News Factory):
That global media instantly went with that as a cause is likely a clue as to the real cause. Perhaps it was a Hezbollah munitions storage site, which 'somebody' eliminated, taking Beirut's shipping lifeline with it, along with thousands of lives & livelihoods.
Update 9:45PM CET
Here's video footage of the event from real close up:
Strangely (or not), the Israelis are piping up to say that the warehouse stored "munitions confiscated from Hezbollah." So possible motive begins taking shape.
Furthermore:
Update 10PM CET
The closest type of explosion we've seen to this is the one that occurred on 5 August 2019, one year ago tomorrow. It happened when a major munitions facility in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia exploded:
In fact, the massive blast in Russia this time last year was part of a string of strange explosions at Russian military facilities.
Today's explosion in Beirut, however, is an order of magnitude more powerful, and thus destructive.